In WSU’s Week 1 depth chart, coaches indicate plenty of playing time to go around

PULLMAN – Washington State coaches want to let some position battles play out on the field on Saturday.

That seems to be the indication from the Cougars’ Week 1 depth chart, which features a total of 24 ORs, meaning coaches haven’t yet decided on a starter at that position, allowing other players to get in on the action.

There are six alone at the edge rusher spot, where Raam Stevenson, Nusi Malani, Isaac Terrell, Syrus Webster, Quinn Roff and Andrew Edson are all competing for playing time. Last week, WSU coach Jake Dickert did say that Webster and Edson would start – but that who finishes the game against FCS Portland State would matter too.

There are also three ORs separating the Cougs’ running backs: Leo Pulalasi, Wayshawn Parker, Djouvensky Schlenbaker and Dylan Paine, a four-way battle that Parker and Pulalsi seemed to be taking the lead on last week. Schlenbaker and Paine appear to have some roles carved out for them too.

WSU’s starting wide receivers will be senior Kyle Williams, Tony Freeman, Josh Meredith/Kris Hutson and Tre Shackelford/Branden Ganashmoorthy. Sophomore Carlos Hernandez is listed at the Z position as well, but his foot injury will sideline him until about Oct. 12, when WSU visits Fresno State, Dickert said earlier.

Redshirt junior Fa’alili Fa’amoe is listed with an OR between him and Christian Hilborn, but with Fa’amoe sidelined until around Week 3, Hilborn will likely earn the start at that position.

The Cougs’ starting linebackers include middle backer Buddah Al-Uqdah and sixth-year senior Kyle Thornton at weak inside, which is no surprise. Their backups are Portland State transfer Parker McKenna and Keith Brown/Wesley Steiner, respectively, which is also no surprise.

There are also three ORs separating WSU’s four tight ends: Cooper Mathers (last year’s starter), Andre Dollar, Trey Leckner and Billy Riviere.

Redshirt freswohman cornerback Ethan O’Connor shares an OR with Jamorri Colson and Jaylon Edmond, but Colson will be out an extended period of time with an injury, Dickert said Monday. So O’Connor will start at corner.

WSU’s Week 1 two-deep is here



Six ORs at the edge positions. Also an OR between FS Tyson Durant and Adrian Wilson.



Starting WRs are Kyle Williams, Tony Freeman, Josh Meredith/Kris Hutson and Tre Shackelford/Branden Ganashamoorthy. Carlos Hernandez out several games with injury. pic.twitter.com/nM5eXbSafP — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 26, 2024

Here is WSU’s full depth chart.

Offense

X receiver

Kyle Williams, sr.

Kyle Maxwell, redshirt sr.

H receiver

Tony Freeman, so.

Brandon Hills, redshirt fr.

OR Chris Barnes, fr.

LT

Esa Pole, sr.

Jonny Lester, redshirt so.

LG

Rod Tialavea, redshirt jr.

AJ Hasson, fr.

OR Austin Lawrence, redshirt jr.

Devin Kylany, redshirt jr.

Noah Dunham, redshirt fr.

RG

Brock Dieu, redshirt jr.

Landon Roaten, redshirt so.

RT

Fa’alili Fa’amoe, redshirt jr.

OR Christian Hilborn, redshirt jr.

Ashton Tripp, redshirt fr.

TE

Cooper Mathers, sr.

OR Andre Dollar, jr.

OR Trey Leckner, redshirt fr.

OR Billy Riviere, redshirt sr.

Y receiver

Josh Meredith, redshirt jr.

OR Kris Hutson, sr.

Z receiver

Tre Shackelford, redshirt jr.

OR Branden Ganashamoorthy, redshirt fr.

OR Carlos Hernandez, so.

QB

John Mateer, redshirt so.

Zevi Eckhaus, sr.

Jaxon Potter, redshirt fr.

RB

Djouvensky Schlenbaker, redshirt so.

OR Dylan Paine, redshirt so.

OR Leo Pulalasi, redshirt fr.

OR Wayshawn Parker, fr.

Defense

Edge

Raam Stevenson, redshirt jr.

OR Nusi Malani, sr.

OR Isaac Terrell, so.

DT

David Gusta, redshirt jr.

Bryson Lamb, redshirt so.

DT

Ansel Din-Mbuh, so.

Khalil Laufau, so.

Edge

Syrus Webster, sr.

OR Quinn Roff, sr.

OR Andrew Edson, sr.

MIKE linebacker

Buddah Al-Uqdah, redshirt so.

Parker McKenna, redshirt jr.

WIL linebacker

Kyle Thornton, redshirt sr.

Keith Brown, redshirt jr.

OR Wesley Steiner

Nickelback

Kapena Gushiken, redshirt sr.

Jerrae Williams, gr.

Cornerback

Stephen Hall, redshirt jr.

Warren Smith Jr., redshirt fr.

OR Kenny Worthy III, fr.

Free safety

Tyson Durant, redshirt sr.

OR Adrian Wilson, redshirt fr.

Strong safety

Jackson Lataimua, redshirt jr.

Tanner Moku, sr.

Cornerback

Ethan O’Connor, redshirt fr.

OR Jamorri Colson, redshirt jr.

OR Jaylon Edmond, fr.

Specialists

Punter

Nick Haberer, sr.

Ryan Harris, so.

Dean Janikowski, redshirt sr.

Connor Calvert, fr.

Nick Haberer, sr.

John Mateer, redshirt so.

LS

Durham Harris, redshirt jr.

Colson Brunner, redshirt jr.

KO

Dean Janikowski, redshirt sr.

Connor Calvert, fr.

PR

Tony Freeman, so.

OR Kris Hutson, sr.

KR

Leyton Smithson, jr.

OR Tony Freeman, so.

OR Kris Hutson, sr.