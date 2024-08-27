Gonzaga’s Steele Venters out for the season with Achilles tendon injury

For the second straight season, Gonzaga wing Steele Venters is out for the year with an injury.

Venters suffered a left Achilles tendon injury and will miss the upcoming season, Gonzaga confirmed in a Tuesday release.

“We are heartbroken for Steele,” GU head coach Mark Few said. “He was working so hard to come back from his knee injury. We will continue to support Steele through his healing process and know he will come back better and stronger.”

Venters went down last November with a torn ACL in his right knee two days before the 2023-24 season opener against Yale.

This article will be updated.