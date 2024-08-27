The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Man drives off road, strikes tree in fatal crash near Elk

A man died after he drove off Nelson Road and struck a tree Monday east of Elk, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza

A man died after driving off the road and crashing into a tree Monday east of Elk.

The man was driving a Subaru west on Nelson Road when he lost control on a curve, went off the road, hit a rock and crashed into a tree, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. His name was not disclosed.

Deputies responded at about 2:15 p.m. to the crash west of Jackson Road. Spokane County Fire District 4 personnel tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. Speed and failure to wear a seat belt are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, investigators said.