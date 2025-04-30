Lapwai man sentenced to 19 years in prison following apparent random, ‘senseless’ murder

An Idaho judge sentenced William Eyle, of Lapwai, Idaho, to 19 years in prison for shooting and killing 22-year-old Elias Spencer outside his Nez Perce Reservation home in 2023, the Idaho U.S. Attorney announced Thursday.

Eyle, now 21, killed Spencer after Eyle’s car broke down outside his home. Spencer had come outside to see what was going on when Eyle shot him five times, according to a release from the attorney’s office. There was no disagreement or fight before the murder.

Spencer’s family later found his body on the sidewalk, the release said.

Eyle was on the run for six months until his arrest in Pendleton, Oregon. He pleaded guilty to the crime in January. His mother was also sentenced to 30 months in federal prison last year for advising Eyle to flee.

“The murder of Elias Albert Spencer was a senseless act of violence,” acting Idaho U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott said in the release. “My heart goes out to Elias’ family, whose strength and resolve during this tragedy has been inspiring. While this sentence cannot bring Elias back, hopefully it provides them some measure of closure, while also preventing future acts of violence by this defendant for a lengthy time.”