Sarah Gundle: Gus Walz is not your inspiration porn

By Sarah Gundle Bloomberg Opinion

As the mom of a child with autism and ADHD, watching Gus Walz, son of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, mouth “That’s my dad!” during his father’s speech at the Democratic National Convention filled me with emotion.

With a tear-streaked face, the 17-year-old, who has ADHD and a nonverbal learning disorder, beamed with pride and adoration for the man who raised him. His reaction was completely devoid of any trace of the self-conscious, camera-ready expressions we are used to seeing from politicians’ families.

And yet, by the next morning, I was dreading the reactions from the right-wing media. With Donald Trump – a person who has mocked disabled people before – leading the Republican Party, I feared how his supporters might attack Gus. Sure enough, at least some parts of the MAGA movement pounced.

It was sadly predictable. What surprised me, however, was the discomfort I felt at the reaction coming mostly from the left – the equivalent of a collective “Aww, isn’t he adorable.” I’m sure many meant well, but memes, pundits and headlines gushed over him in ways that approached “inspiration porn,” a term coined by disability rights activist Stella Young in 2012. It’s used to describe how the media objectifies people with disabilities to uplift the able-bodied population.

Sometimes inspiration porn is hard to recognize when it’s happening, but many within disabled communities can usually spot it right away. As this presidential election cycle continues and the Walz family gets more attention, I want everyone who cares about disability rights to get better at detecting it too.

Examples can show up as headlines saying that Gus “melted” or “captured” voters’ hearts or as social media posts saying he is going to “heal” America. It can also show up as Harris-Walz supporters insinuating that Gus could become the face of the duo’s presidential campaign. Those of us with neurodivergent children are desperate for the public to see them as themselves – not as superheroes or as someone to be pitied.

Judging from their actions, that also seems to be the desire of Gov. Walz and his wife, Gwen. According to USA Today, when Gwen Walz made a surprise appearance at a meeting of disability advocates at the DNC, she didn’t mention Gus’ disability when she said that her husband believes strongly “that every student and every person deserves a chance to get ahead.” Gov. Walz took the same approach during his DNC speech. He didn’t single out his son. He simply said: “Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you.” Gus is just there, a family member of whom they are immensely proud but not eager to turn into a symbol.

That doesn’t mean that parents like the Walzes and me don’t want there to be more services offered for our children. Gov. Walz has spoken out about the need for more support for adults and kids like Gus. They often need specialized job training, therapies, assistive devices and transportation to feel a sense of independence and inclusion.

As I know intimately, everyday parents of children with disabilities are up against significant hurdles when they try to get these resources and advocate for their kids. The challenges include lack of societal support, financial difficulty, anxiety and worries about their child’s future. One 2022 study found that having a child with autism spectrum disorder resulted in parents experiencing a profound sense of isolation because of a perceived lack of understanding from society.

So, Ann Coulter, queen of snark, calling Gus “weird,” and Trumpian activist Mike Crispi telling his followers that Gus was a “puffy beta male” because he cried happy tears can’t just be seen as distasteful words. While Coulter and Crispi have since deleted their posts after receiving backlash, beliefs like theirs lead to exclusion and inform real Republican proposals, such as cuts to Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income, which disproportionately harm families caring for neurodivergent children.

At the same time, the left’s “oohing and aahing” deprives Gus and kids like him of their personhood. It reminded me of when I recently picked up my daughter Dahlia from her sleepaway camp. Not one but four counselors told me (in front of her) how “adorable” she was when she insisted on wearing a full wetsuit into the pool. She loves to swim but hates being cold – a common trait of autism.

What I wished they’d noticed instead was the beautiful painting she proudly clutched in her hand and the love of arts and crafts she had developed over her time there. That would have met her where she was and perhaps even encouraged her to pursue her interest further. Instead, I am afraid Dahlia will only grow more self-conscious about her differentness.

In an exclusive People article prior to the convention, the Walzes said: “We are proud of the man (Gus is) growing into, and we are so excited to have him with us on this journey.” He is “brilliant, hyper-aware of details that many of us pass by, and above all else, he’s an excellent son and brother to his sibling,” they continued.

I took note of the last line in particular: It is as a son and brother that the Walzes most wish for the country to know Gus. Their approach toward him can help illuminate a new path forward for families like mine, which, just like all Americans, deserve the best this country has to offer.

Sarah Gundle, Psy.D., is a psychologist in private practice and an assistant clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center.