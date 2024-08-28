Jewell Loyd hits critical 3-pointer to send Storm past Dream

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

In desperate need of a win to stem a late-season slump and trailing by a point in the final seconds, the Storm gave the ball to Jewell Loyd who hit perhaps the biggest shot of the season.

Loyd flashed to top of key and drained a three-pointer with 22.8 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Gabby Williams, who played her second game and made her first start of the season, intercepted an inbound pass from former Storm Jordin Canada and Loyd dropped a couple of free throws to secure an 85-81 win against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Two nights ago, the Storm were embarrassed following a 74-72 loss to the Washington Mystics – their third defeat in four games – and coach Noelle Quinn was curious how her team would respond after guard Skylar Diggins-Smith ripped her team’s effort during a postgame interview.

“We have a locker room full of competitors and people who are well aware of our potential and how we should show up,” Quinn said. “I’m curious. I’m excited I’m ready to get an opportunity to try again.”

Diggins-Smith provided a couple of first-half highlights for the Storm when she blocked Maya Caldwell’s layup attempt and snagged the loose ball before igniting a fast break that finished with her bounce pass to a streaking Joyner Holmes for a reverse layup and 27-16 with 9:08 left in the second quarter.

On Seattle’s next offensive trip, Diggins-Smith knifed into the lane and flipped in a layup between two defenders to go up 13 points (29-16).

However, Atlanta answered with a 12-2 run to close to 31-28 and the Storm took a 43-40 lead into the break thanks to Ogwumike and (Jewell) Loyd who had 13 and 12 points in the first half.

The Dream outscored the Storm 24-20 in the third quarter and guard Allisha Gray capped the scoring in the period with a long jumper in the final seconds to put Atlanta on top 62-59.

Seattle seized control early in the fourth and went up 71-66 after Diggins-Smith drained a floating jumper with 6:53 left.

Still, the Storm had difficulty pulling away until the end.

Loyd finished with a game-high 28 points and six rebounds while Ogwumike had 18 points and six rebounds. Diggins-Smith added 16 points and nine assists.

Seattle (19-11) ends its three-game homestand on Friday against the New York Liberty with a chance to clinch a playoff berth.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we’re watching at the end of the season seeing who needs to win and who does not and what losses need to happen,” Quinn said. “The ting about life general, when we are able to control our controlables that puts the accountability on us. We have worked very hard to get to this position. It’s about just trying to get back to us on both sides of the basketball. Being in in control of our destiny is something that I like.”