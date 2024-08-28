Locally: Led by Rodney Stuckey, six to be inducted into Eastern Washington Athletics Hall of Fame

From staff reports

After a five-year hiatus, Eastern Washington will honor six former student-athletes on Oct. 19 as the 20th class of inductees into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame taking place in conjunction with EWU’s football game versus UC Davis at Roos Field.

Rodney Stuckey, a two-time honorable mention NCAA Division I All-America selection for the Eagle men’s basketball team (2004-07), will be among those inducted. After setting a myriad of Eastern scoring records, he went on to a 10-year career in the National Basketball Association for Detroit and Indianapolis.

Joining him will be two-time All-America football linebacker Derek Strey (1993-97), high-scoring All-Big Sky basketball player David Peed (1987-90), multi-sport All-Big Sky performer Stephanie Ulmer (2001-06), All-Mountain West basketball performer Cristy Cochran (1982-86) and track and field All-America javelin thrower Carolee Geaudreau-Gutierrez (2003-07).

The induction breakfast and ceremony is expected to start at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the Pence Union Building’s Nysether Community Room on the EWU campus in Cheney, and the public is invited to attend. More information, including cost and and a link for guests to register, will be available soon at http://GOEAGS.COM/HOF. Inductees will also be honored at halftime of the football game against UC Davis later that day (kickoff is 4 p.m.), and recognized at EWU’s home volleyball game against Weber State at 11 a.m. at Reese Court.

Established in 1996, the Hall of Fame has been fixed at 92 individuals and 18 teams following the most recent induction class in 2019. In addition, there have also been 20 individuals and one organization honored as recipients of the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame Service and Contribution Award.

College football

Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism III has been named to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist. The game will be held on February 1, 2025 at Hancock Whitney Stadium, home to the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

This will be the second pre-draft recognition for Chism after being included in the East-West Shrine Bowl’s top 1000 prospects list earlier this summer.

College cross country

For the second time in the last three years, both of Gonzaga’s cross country teams will open their seasons among the ranks of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Coaches’ Poll. The women came in at No. 25, while the men came in at No. 30 when the outlet released their preseason rankings on Tuesday.

The Zag women first entered the national rankings in 2015 before a 25th place finish at the NCAA Championships. They returned to the ranks in 2021 and have appeared in 12 different polls since. In 2022, they reached a program-best ranking of 21. Since re-entering the ranks in 2021, the GU women have at least received votes in 12 of the last 18 polls.

Since 2019, the Zag men have opened among the national ranks in each season, climbing as high as 16th in the 2022 preseason poll. Later that year, they reached a program-high ranking of 12 before a program-best 13th place finish at the NCAA Championships. During that five-year span, the GU men have at least received votes in 36 of the 38 coaches’ polls, including a streak of 15 straight polls ranked inside the top 30.

College soccer

Washington State women’s soccer coach Todd Shulenberger earned his 100th -career victory with the Cougars when WSU topped regional rival Idaho 2-1 on Sunday in Pullman.

Shulenberger becomes the 44th active Division-I head coach to surpass the century mark with a single program, and holds a 100-55-23 record.

College rowing

Washington State women’s rowing coach Jane Lariviere has announced the addition of two new members to the program’s coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

David Osborne comes to the Palouse from Boston College to be the new assistant coach for the Cougs, while Ainsley Tiernan will stay in Pullman after competing as a member of the WSU rowing team from 2020-24, to now serve as an assistant.

College volleyball

Gonzaga volleyball head coach Katie Wilson announced the hiring of Sarah Glass as an assistant coach and the director of volleyball operations.

Glass brings 16 years of volleyball coaching experience to Gonzaga, having coached a range of athletes from elementary to high school. She combined for nine seasons at the high school level, coaching five seasons at Seattle Preparatory from 2006-2010 before coaching four seasons at Lakeside High School from 2012-2015.

Softball

Spokane Metro Softball Hall of Fame class of 2024 will consist of 15 individuals being inducted on October 5th starting at 5 P.M. at the VFW in Spokane Valley.

Inductees are: Timm Baldwin, men’s slow pitch; Del Clute, men’s fast pitch, men’s fast pitch, & men’s slow pitch; Don Crawford, men’s fast pitch, men’s slow pitch, & coach; Pat Dalsanders, men’s slow pitch, co-ed slow pitch, coach, & sponsor; Chris De Guire, women’s fast pitch, WSP, & co-ed slow pitch; John Kroker, men’s fast pitch & sponsor; Chris Lynch, women’s fast pitch, women’s modified fast pitch, WSP, & co-ed slow pitch; Duane Ordway, men’s fast pitch & men’s fast pitch; Jamie Parisotto, WSP, women’s modified fast pitch & co-ed slow pitch; Steve Smith, men’s fast pitch, men’s slow pitch, & co-ed slow pitch; Skip Templeton, men’s fast pitch, men’s fast pitch, men’s slow pitch, & co-ed slow pitch; Wayne Terry, men’s fast pitch, men’s fast pitch, & men’s slow pitch; Jeff Upham, men’s fast pitch, men’s slow pitch, & co-ed slow pitch; Stormy Weathers, men’s slow pitch & Contributor; Jim Wylie, men’s fast pitch & men’s fast pitch.

The Denny Waltermire Distinguished Service Award will be presented to Don Love for his contribution to softball in Spokane for over 55 years playing, coaching, serving on SMSA board, and a board member of SMS Hall of Fame.

Pre-event tickets only. There will be no sales at the door. Call Don Love 509-467-5328 for tickets and details.