Priest River to serve as Idaho’s ‘Capital for a Day’ Thursday with Gov. Little, state officials

By Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

The North Idaho town of Priest River will serve as the host of Idaho’s next “Capital for a Day” event on Thursday, Gov. Brad Little announced.

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Priest River Event Center, at 5399 US-2.

Capital for a Day events feature Little and many of the state’s agency directors traveling to smaller communities throughout Idaho. During the events, the governor and agency heads discuss state issues and programs and conduct an open forum for local residents to ask questions or make suggestions.

“It is an honor to bring ‘Capital for a Day’ to the beautiful community of Priest River,” Little said in a news release. “This event will give the good people of Bonner County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can best serve them.”

Little’s predecessor, former Gov. Butch Otter, also conducted regular Capital for a Day events around the state during his three terms in office.

Officials set to join Little at the Priest River event include the following: