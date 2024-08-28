Spokane Chiefs open 2024 training camp with renewed expectations

The Spokane Chiefs take the ice at the Arena this week for training camp with renewed expectations to not only qualify for the Western Hockey League playoffs, but to make a longer run than last season’s first-round sweep administered by top-seeded Prince George.

The Chiefs announced in July their intent to bid on the 2026 Memorial Cup, the national championship of the Canadian Hockey League. Part of the evaluation process is the quality of the host team, since they would automatically qualify for the four-team playoff.

The 106th version of the tournament will be played over 10 days in May 2026, and provide a significant spotlight on the region, including extensive media coverage that includes national Canadian and American broadcasts, radio and online platforms.

“We believe the combination of our team, staff, facilities, and city of Spokane will provide for an unforgettable Memorial Cup,” Spokane Chiefs Governor Bobby Brett said when the intent to bid was announced.

This year’s training camp runs Thursday through Sunday and will feature roughly 80 players, ranging in age from 15-20, split into four teams.

Practice sessions will take place during the day, followed by two games each night. The camp will follow a tournament style, culminating in the Red-White Game for the Chiefs Cup on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring the top two teams from camp.

The four teams are named after Chiefs greats Pat Falloon, Brad Ference, Michael Grabner and Kailer Yamamoto.

The event marks the first time the 2024 draft class will have the chance to participate in Chiefs training camp, including two signed prospects, forward Ossie McIntyre (seventh overall) and defenseman Harry Mattern (34th overall).

Of course, 25 returning players and signed prospects are spread among the four teams, led by center Berkly Catton – the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft by the Seattle Kraken. Catton, 18, is scheduled to participate in the Kraken’s training camp in September and is eligible to make the NHL team this year, but also has two years of juniors eligibility and could be returned to the Chiefs for the 2024-25 season.

Catton, who finished last season with 54 goals and 116 points – fourth in the league in points, top five in goals, and first with seven shorthanded goals – will be joined on Team Yamamoto by fellow returning forwards Mathis Preston and Brody Gillespie, and defensemen Nathan Mayes.

Team Grabner is highlighted by returning forwards Rasmus Ekstrom, Lukas Kral and Owen Martin, defenseman Will McIsaac and goalie Cooper Michaluk.

Team Ference is led by returning forwards Shea Van Olm, Hayden Paupanekis and Cam Parr, and defenseman Saige Weinstein.

Team Falloon will be led by forwards Coco Armstrong and Chase Harrington, defensemen Brayden Crampton and Owen Schottler, and goalie Dawson Cowan.

The Chiefs’ five-game preseason schedule runs Sept. 6-14. They open the regular season on the road at Prince George on Sept. 20 and the home opener is Sept. 28 against Tri-City.