Field Reports: Washington Fish and Wildlife Police launch body cam program

From staff reports

Game wardens in Washington will begin wearing body cameras next month.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week that its law enforcement division is launching a body-worn camera program in September.

Each of the division’s 152 commissioned law enforcement officers will wear the cameras.

WDFW Police Chief Steve Bear said in the release that the camera program will help the agency better serve the public.

“Deploying body-worn cameras to our officers will help us build trust and relationships with all communities in Washington,” Bear said.

The program is being funded with $915,000 allocated by the Washington Legislature.

Fishing rule changes proposed for lakes in Chelan, Grant counties

A bag limit change and season extensions are being proposed for a handful of lakes in Chelan and Grant counties.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is proposing eliminating the yellow perch bag limit at Fish Lake in Chelan County.

The limit is 25, and WDFW wants to remove it to give anglers more opportunities to take home perch. Officials also hope that more perch harvest would improve the size of fish in the lake.

In Grant County, WDFW is proposing extending fishing seasons to Oct. 31 at Park, Blue and Deep lakes. On each of those lakes, the season closes Sept. 30.

WDFW is taking public comment on the proposals and will hold a virtual public meeting on them on Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A decision from the WDFW director on the rules is expected in September. If approved, they’d go into effect after they are filed with the state code reviser’s office.

People can view the proposals and submit public comments online at publicinput.com/2024lakepetitions.