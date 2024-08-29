‘Talking season is over’: Jedd Fisch, UW release first 2024 depth chart

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Jedd Fisch has been waiting for this week for nearly eight months.

The new Washington coach has seen the long summer days begin to recede. He’s ready to drive across the 520 floating bridge and participate in his first Dawg Walk across the field at Husky Stadium.

“Excited about the first game at home,” he said, “for me and my family, for my coaches, to be part of the greatest setting in college football.”

Fisch and the Huskies held their first Monday news conference of the season at Husky Stadium, coupled hours earlier with the release of UW’s first 2024 two-deep depth chart. Washington welcomes Weber State to Seattle at 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 to officially open the season and begin Fisch’s tenure on Montlake.

“It’s certainly now time to go play,” Fisch said. “Talking season is over.”

The Huskies’ depth chart was generally presented as expected. Fifth-year quarterback Will Rogers will start under center. Junior Jonah Coleman has earned the first snaps at running back. Sixth-year senior Quentin Moore will be the starting tight end while the trio of sixth-year senior Giles Jackson, fifth-year senior Jeremiah Hunter and sophomore Denzel Boston are the starting wideouts.

The offensive line was also confirmed. San Diego State transfer Drew Azzopardi starts at right tackle, next to Ohio State transfer Enokk Vimahi at right guard. Redshirt freshman Soane Faasolo will start at left tackle, while junior left guard Gaard Memmelaar makes his return after recovering from the ACL injury that cost him the entire 2023 campaign.

Senior center D’Angalo Titialii, a Portland State transfer and former Eastside Catholic standout, won the final starting spot. He beat sophomore Landen Hatchett, recovering from his own season-ending ACL injury, for the position. Fisch said Hatchett hasn’t played a full game yet, and the staff was impressed by Titialii during fall camp.

“I think it’s (28) starts at Portland State,” Fisch said. “So there’s experience there. And with him and (Rogers), those two guys if you add up the amount of starts those two guys have, I don’t think anyone combined is close to that number.”

The biggest surprise from Washington’s depth chart was junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, who was listed as a starter next to Montana State transfer Sebastian Valdez. Parker suffered a knee injury during spring practices which required a three-month layoff, Fisch said. The 6-foot-3, 297-pound defensive tackle was a limited participant throughout fall camp.

Washington’s coach admitted Parker might only play a few snaps against Weber State as he continues to get back to game speed. However, Fisch said the Detroit native was already on the path to being a starter before the injury, and they still feel comfortable listing him despite his limited participation this fall.

“Based upon the way he worked all summer,” Fisch said, “in the weight room, on his rehab, the amount of film study, the preparation, that he put himself in position to be able to have substantial reps this Saturday.”

Washington’s secondary also had a few surprises. Only two of the five starting positions were officially decided on Monday’s depth chart, as sixth-year safety Kamren Fabiculanan and redshirt freshman nickel Jordan Shaw were named starters.

Both outside cornerback spots and one safety spot had two different players listed as potential starters. Junior Ephesians Prysock and junior Elijah Jackson were named as the competition at one of the cornerback positions, while senior Thaddeus Dixon and junior Darren Barkins were listed as possible starters at the other cornerback spot.

Additionally, junior Makell Esteen and fifth-year senior Cameron Broussard, a Sacramento State transfer, were listed as potential starters at the other safety spot next to Fabiculanan.

Fisch noted part of the reason his defensive depth chart is less certain is because of the different personnel groups new defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has used.

“It’s our job to get the best 11 out there for every single play,” Fisch said. “So we’re not going to get wrapped up in what position they play.”

Barkins’ inclusion is notable, as the Oregon transfer who arrived in 2023 was injured for a majority of fall camp before returning right before Washington’s mock game. Fisch complimented Barkins’ competitive attitude and willingness to embrace the challenge of impressing the staff in limited opportunities after his return.

“He just kind of found the ball, which is exciting,” Fisch said.