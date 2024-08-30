FAA refers 43 reported abusive, unruly plane passengers to FBI, even as incidents fall from COVID highs

By Jireh Deng Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – This summer, air travel reached new heights as a record-breaking number of passengers passed through airport security.

Not all were on their best behavior. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, airlines reported more than 1,400 cases of unruly passengers this year.

Now, as vacationers prepare for an expected jam-packed Labor Day weekend, the FAA has pointed out one of the potential consequences for passengers who get out of hand. The agency announced that it has referred 43 cases of unruly passengers to the FBI during the past year, bringing the total to more than 310 since late 2021.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for unruly behavior,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker in a news release. “It threatens the safety of everyone on board and we have zero tolerance for it.”

Although the number of reported incidents has dropped sharply – from almost 6,000 reported incidents in 2021 to 1,423 incidents so far in 2024 – the FAA has not loosened its restrictions. The agency established a zero-tolerance policy in 2021 after disruptive incidents increased by almost 500% as flight attendants struggled with disgruntled passengers who refused to wear masks.

The FAA can fine unruly passengers up to $37,000, but only the FBI has jurisdiction to seek criminal charges against disorderly passengers in the sky. More than half of the 43 cases referred involved a passenger physically or sexually assaulting a fellow passenger or a crew member; many of the remainder involve passengers behaving in an aggressive or threatening way.

Most of the 43 incidents occurred in 2023, with only six this year.

“Our attorneys decide which cases to refer based on the circumstances,” Ian McGregor, a public affairs specialist with the FAA, said in an email to the Times. There isn’t a specific template the FAA follows, he added. “Under our partnership with the FBI, we refer the most egregious cases for criminal prosecution review.”

The FBI declined to comment on specific cases or how they choose to proceed with prosecution, but a representative with the U.S. attorney’s office said by email that they pursue cases where the evidence is compelling enough to convince 12 jurors to decide on a guilty verdict.

Viral airplane incidents documented by passengers have also heightened the scrutiny around stricter policies.

In July, former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis was filmed being escorted off a plane by FBI agents after a flight attendant accused Davis of hitting him. Davis said he lightly tapped the attendant to ask for some ice.

United Airlines has since rescinded the ban it had placed on the retired NFL player and apologized to him.