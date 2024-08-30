This day in history: Judge orders Expo to pay teenagers for cleanup work

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A dozen Indian teenagers took Expo ’74 to court – and won.

They claimed that Expo officials offered them salaries to do cleanup work in the Native American area of the fair. But when the end of the month came, no salary checks were forthcoming.

Expo officials claimed the teenagers had volunteered.

Following a hearing, Judge John Schultheis ruled that the teens had been given every reason to expect they would be paid. He ordered Expo to give each of them a month’s pay.

In other Expo news, Playboy’s Hugh Hefner was scheduled to cruise into Spokane via private jet to attend the upcoming Merle Haggard concert.

Why? Because the opening act was Barbi Benton, his girlfriend.

From 100 years ago: A devastating fire swept the business district of Rathdrum.

“About half the population of the town was left homeless, and the chilly morning presented a pitiful scene of children in odd-fitting garments, guarding their possessions, salvaged from the ruins, while the parents were endeavoring to find places for them to stay,” the Chronicle said.

The fire started in the Russell Building, the largest building in town, and was spread by wind. The cause was not known.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1918: Fanya Kaplan attempts but fails to assassinate Vladimir Lenin, the new leader of Soviet Russia.

2017: Hurricane Irma forms near the Cape Verde Islands and will go on to become a Category 5 hurricane, killing 102 people.