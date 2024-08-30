Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vasiliy P. Karpinskiy, of Spokane, and Leah N. Gorbunov, of Spokane Valley.

Taylor D. Downey and Chelsee N. Spradley, both of Chattaroy.

Brandon R. Fisher and Kayla M. Coffman, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan W. Cordell and Adrianne M. Lascuola, both of Cheney.

Matthew V. Pace and Sarah M. Giomi, both of Richland.

John J.D.R. Ganitano and Rachel E. Poshusta, both of Spokane.

Daniel R.D. Derks, of Spokane, and Auburn L. Lindquist, of Colbert.

Kyle E.L. Magana, of Spokane, and Dana A. Cruz, of Hillsboro, Ore.

Mica J.I. Price and Shayla C. Farias, both of Spokane.

Aaron M. Williams, of Liberty Lake, and Hailey R. Zeutschel, of Spokane Valley.

Stephen A. Dahlin and Janette A. Qawasmi, both of Spokane Valley.

Ammon D. Clarkson and Brooklynn T. Rowland, both of Spokane Valley.

Tanner D. Teeples and Sara L. Thomas, both of Spokane.

Jarrett T. Smith and Taylor K. Wais, both of Spokane.

Carlos E. Silva and Ashleigh R. Palo, both of Spokane.

Trent I. Folk and Bailee C. Jones, both of Puyallup.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Development Group LLC v. Cory A. Drazkowski, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Jordan Cozza, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Noelle Otersen, restitution of premises.

Sage Light LLC v. John Tillison, et al., seeking quiet title.

Eugene Kosanke, et al. v. Karina Lunning, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Casey Ridge v. Northwest Self Storage, et al., complaint for damages, injunctive relief and declaratory judgment.

Megan Young v. Gunner Hanson, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Karkhanin, Sheylyn T. and Aleksander A.

Almquist, Ilana M. and James C.

Feldhusen, Holli M. and Hester, Nicholas J.

Ngo, Hanh and Pham, John

Preder, Cory and Stacy A.

Hebert, Kimberly G. and Franz, Mica A.

Jacoby, Morgan A. and Collett, Taylor M.

Kolassa, Danielle A.C. and Kody M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Oleg T. Golovin, 33; $319.95 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Constance N. Kammarcal, 40; two days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Michael J. Sam, 27; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Shannon B. Morley, 59; four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Pamela A. Moore, 55; $1,053 restitution, 50 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Travis W. Ashby, 45; two months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Nicholas F. Zielke, 31; $153.49 restitution, 53 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

William D. Goddard, 50; 94 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Mohammed A.K. Jalhoom, 26; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian and vehicular interference.

Joseph J. Kennedy, 34; 29 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jayden N. Materne, 21; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Garth I. Mazzeo, 45; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Girolamo Napoli, 46; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Lavender L. Port, 22; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian and vehicular interference.

Michael J. Rall, 21; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Shane W. Santos, 34; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of another’s identification.

Denea S. Slaughter, 25; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of hit and run with unattended vehicle.

Markeya D.D. Stuart, 28; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

William W. Vitalis, 57; 184 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree driving with license suspended and operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Mark E. Vovos, 57; $350 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.