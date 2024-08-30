What to watch for when Washington hosts Weber State

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

Weber State at Washington

Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Husky Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Latest Line (via Bet MGM): Washington -13.5, 140.5 total

UW key players

QB Will Rogers (2023 at Mississippi State): Eight games, 60% completions, 1,626 pass yards, 237 attempts, 12 pass TDs, four INTs, one rush TD

RB Jonah Coleman (2023 at Arizona): 13 games, 871 yards, 128 attempts, 6.8 yards per carry, five rush TDs, 283 receiving yards, one receiving TD

LB Carson Bruener (2023): 15 games, 86 tackles, 2.5 TFL, one INT, four PBU, one forced fumble

CB Ephesians Prysock (2023 at Arizona): 13 games, 61 tackles, one TFL, one INT, seven PBU

Weber State key players

QB Richie Muñoz (2023): Five games, 61% completions, 1,054 pass yards, 147 attempts, 10 pass TDs, one INT, two rush TDs

WR Jacob Sharp (2023): 10 games, 26 catches, 382 receiving yards, 14.7 yards per catch, five receiving TDs

EDGE Brayden Wilson (2023): 11 games, 52 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, one fumble recovery

LB Garrett Beck (2023): 11 games, 52 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, one INT, one fumble recovery

Early challenge up front

Weber State finished the 2023 season with a 6-5 record, 4-4 in the Big Sky. Its defense – and particularly its defensive line – was a large part of the reason coach Mickey Mental’s team finished the season with a winning record.

The Wildcats allowed just 24.1 points per game during the past season, ranking fourth in the Big Sky, and returns second-team All-Big Sky edge rusher Brayden Wilson. Seniors Zeke Birch and Steven Bryant, and sophomore Matt Herron were all contributors at defensive tackle in 2023, combining for 12 tackles for a loss. Sophomore edge rusher Keahnist Thompson, who started his collegiate career at Central Florida, bookends the defensive line with Wilson after registering 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2023.

Weber State’s run defense ranked No. 3 in the Big Sky during the 2023 season, allowing just 121.3 rushing yards per game, 3.5 yards per carry and 17 rushing touchdowns during the season. While an FCS team, Weber State’s defensive line might offer a tougher-than-advertised challenge for Washington’s reassembled offensive line.

Attack second level

Weber State returns a large amount of its defensive-line contributors from the past season. The same can’t be said for its linebackers.

Linebacker Winston Reid was the Wildcats’ leading tackler a season ago. His 10.7 tackles per game led the Big Sky by a wide margin, but he exhausted his eligibility in 2023. Starting linebacker Jack Kelly also departed Weber State after leading the Big Sky with four forced fumbles in 2023.

The sophomore was Weber State’s third-leading tackler, behind Reid and safety Naseme Colvin, who also exhausted his eligibility. Kelly transferred to BYU for the 2024 season. Linebacker Jayden Ah You, who had 17 tackles in 10 games in 2023, wasn’t listed on Weber State’s two-deep depth chart on Monday as he reportedly recovers from a leg injury.

Senior Garrett Beck is the Wildcats’ only returning starter from a season ago at linebacker. He’ll play with junior Alema Tupuola and sophomore Raimoana Tinirauarii, who’ve made 24 combined tackles. Considering UW coach Jedd Fisch emphasizes intermediate passing, Weber State’s linebackers may be the weakest point in a formidable FCS defense.

Assert defense

Weber State’s stout defense had to make up for a disappointing offense throughout 2023. The Wildcats ranked 10th out of 12 Big Sky teams in scoring during the past season, averaging just 24.1 points per game.

The Wildcats particularly struggled throwing the ball. Weber State averaged just 168.8 passing yards per game in 2023, No. 11 in the Big Sky. It only threw 12 touchdowns, second to last in the conference. The Wildcats completed 56.6% of their passes, worst in the Big Sky.

Weber State found some momentum to end the season, beginning with the decision to start quarterback Richie Muñoz. The true freshman took the reins with five games left and reinvigorated Weber State’s offense. The Wildcats won their final three games, including a 31-29 upset against No. 4 Idaho, and the offense averaged 30.2 points with Muñoz at the helm.

Washington and first-year defensive coordinator Steve Belichick aren’t facing the offense that struggled to score points during the first six games of the season. Muñoz, however, hasn’t played FBS competition in his young career, and Weber State’s offense still has to prove its fixed all the problems it suffered early in the year.

Yamashita’s prediction

Weber State’s defensive line will test Washington and Muñoz has improved the Wildcats’ offense. The Huskies should have the talent to handle an FCS team that barely reached .500 a season ago.

While Weber State rides a three-game win streak into Saturday’s matchup, it’s lost too much of its strong defense from a year ago to trouble UW’s offense assuming the offensive line plays up to an FBS standard.

Fisch lost to Northern Arizona 21-19 during his first season leading Arizona, so he knows not to overlook a Big Sky opponent.

He’ll want to avoid a similar result in his Washington debut.

Prediction: Huskies 41, Wildcats 16