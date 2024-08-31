Difference makers: Washington State’s John Mateer, Wayshawn Parker lead rout of Portland State

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

John Mateer

The sophomore’s first career start opened with a three-and-out, but it didn’t take Mateer long to resolve his accuracy issues after completing just one of his first six attempts. Mateer, who beat out transfer Zevi Eckhaus for WSU’s starting quarterback job during fall camp, proceeded to completed three of his next four passes – each for touchdowns – and the Cougars raced out to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter. Mateer, who threw touchdown passes to Kris Hutson, Kyle Williams (twice), Wayshawn Parker and Tre Shackelford, finished 11 of 17 for 352 yards and five touchdowns. The Texas native also showed off his mobility, rushing two times for 55 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Wayshawn Parker

The true freshman arrived at WSU in time for spring camp, emerged as one of the Cougars’ top offensive players during fall camp and didn’t wait long to establish himself during his college debut. Parker was the third of WSU’s running backs to carry the ball, but he picked up 20 yards on his first touch then broke free for a 54-yard touchdown on his fifth carry, opening up the lead to 29-10. Parker was involved in another big play on the following drive, lining up left of Mateer in the slot and hauling in an intermediate pass before turning the way and bolting toward the end zone to complete a 52-yard touchdown. Parker finished with 148 all-purpose yards, rushing six times for 82 yards while hauling in one pass for 52 yards.

Stephen Hall

WSU’s defense was suffocating most of the first half after giving up a touchdown on the opening drive, but the Cougars didn’t have their first takeaway until Hall’s interception return for a touchdown late in the second quarter. With no Portland State receiver in his vicinity, Hall picked off Vikings quarterback Dante Chachere in the back of WSU’s end zone, followed an army of blockers down the sideline and jogged into PSU’s end zone to complete the 100-yard return. It was the first career interception for Hall, a backup cornerback for the Cougars last season who transferred from Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Key moment

Mateer had missed on three consecutive passes, throwing incomplete to Hutson twice, before he threw a pretty 30-yard touchdown pass over the top of Portland State’s defense to the senior wideout. Hutson, an Oregon transfer who joined the Cougars this offseason, gained a step on Portland State corner Jamal McMurrin – a former WSU player – before making a leaping catch in the back of the end zone. The athletic play put the Cougars on the board, tying the game at 7, and WSU proceeded to score 22 unanswered points to take a commanding lead into the second quarter.