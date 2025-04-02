WSU RB Djouvensky Schlenbaker announces he’s entering the transfer portal

PULLMAN – Washington State’s running backs room is becoming a little less crowded.

Sophomore running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Wednesday, ending his three-year stay at WSU. In three years , Schlenbaker totaled 80 carries for 345 yards and three touchdowns, finding a niche as a lead blocker and power back last fall.

After the 2023 season, Schlenbaker appeared ready for a bigger role in the Cougs’ offense, but that didn’t come to fruition thanks to the emergence of Wayshawn Parker, who transferred to Utah in December.

Schlenbaker missed WSU’s spring practice in Spokane on Saturday. When asked about that, coach Jimmy Rogers said Schlenbaker was one player who “will probably end up in the portal.”

“Some of those guys, they want a bigger role,” Rogers said. “In conversations with them and kind of seeing where they fit, I do believe some of those guys will end up in the portal.”

WSU coach Jimmy Rogers on the absences of RB Djouvensky Schlenbaker, TE Andre Dollar, LB Dajon Doss and others in Spokane today: “Some of those guys want a bigger role and in conversation with them, I do believe some of those guys will end up in the portal.” pic.twitter.com/RgfBVjWjP4 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) March 29, 2025

Schlenbaker is the first Cougar to enter the portal this spring. Rogers was also seemingly referencing tight end Andre Dollar and linebacker Dajon Doss, the latter of whom no longer appears on the team’s spring football roster.

Schlenbaker was in the middle of a logjam among WSU running backs, including returner Leo Pulalasi, South Dakota State transfers Angel Johnson, Kirby Vorhees and Maxwell Woods and returner Dylan Paine, who is rehabbing a torn ACL that he suffered early last season. It appears Schlenbaker got lost in that shuffle.

Valuable as he was as a power back, Schlenbaker’s departure doesn’t figure to devastate the Cougs, who have plenty of reinforcements. Their backfield leaders seem to include Johnson, who is missing spring ball with an injury, and Vorhees. Woods also broke free for a long touchdown rush during Saturday’s practice in Spokane, highlighting his upside.