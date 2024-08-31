‘Go now’ expired for fire near Spokane International Airport

Residents on the West Plains who were issued “go now” evacuations were allowed back to their homes around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a post from Spokane County Emergency Management.

The Level 3 evacuation was issued Saturday afternoon for the fire burning west of the Spokane International Airport, according to Spokane County Fire District 2 Chief Eric Olson.

The fire was measured at 53 acres as of 5:45 p.m., according to Washington Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Lauren Padgett, and is located in the area of South Hayford Branch Road and West Thorpe Road. Crews were making progress, she said.

Immediate evacuations had been issued for areas north of Thorpe Road, south of Medical Lake Road, east of Hayford Branch Road and west of Lawson Road. Similar boundaries exist for Level 2 evacuations, Olson said. The Level 2 evacuations, meaning “get set,” currently reach west of Craig Road.

The fire was reported by a passerby at 3:38 p.m. Saturday. It is on the border of Spokane County Fire District 3 and the city line.

This is a developing story.