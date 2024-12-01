NFL locals: Carolina rookie Chau Smith-Wade has breakout game against Buccaneers

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Despite a tough loss, it was a Sunday to remember for Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (WSU), who intercepted his first pass as a pro.

With under a minute left in the first half and Tampa Bay in field -goal range, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was facing pressure and threw a back-footed toss to tight end Cade Otton. The throw was slightly off line and underthrown, giving Smith-Wade time to cut back toward the receiver and secure the interception along his team’s sideline.

He was met by a swarm of teammates to celebrate the pick, which was one of two Mayfield interceptions on the day.

In addition to the turnover, Smith-Wade also racked up eight tackles – six solo – to match a career high.

The Panthers ultimately fell short in overtime after a costly fumble by Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard set up a game-winning field goal for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers won 26-23. Carolina fell to 3-9 on the year.

Following some learning moments with a struggling defensive group, it has been a year of growth since Smith-Wade, a rookie, took over a starting job midway through the season.

• It took 58 games, but Christian Elliss (Idaho), a linebacker for the New England Patriots, picked up the first interception of his career in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

In the dwindling seconds of the first quarter, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson tried to thread a pass into receiver Michael Pittman Jr., but the ball was tipped by another defender before being corralled by Elliss. He turned up the field for 6 yards before getting tackled.

Elliss also had four tackles – three solo – to go with a quarterback hit.

Richardson was intercepted again in the fourth quarter, but eventually got his revenge on a 18-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to win the game.

Patriots kicker Joey Slye missed a 68-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Colts a 25-24 win in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England shifted to 3-10.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), a wide receiver for the Patriots, had three catches on three targets for 39 yards in the game. He also had one rush for 6 yards.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho), a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, had an all-around strong day in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Late in the first quarter, Elliss exploded through the blocks of an offensive lineman and a running back before reaching Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for a sack.

It was the second sack of the year for the sixth-year player.

Along with the takedown, Elliss collected a team-high five tackles – three solo and one for a loss – and recorded a pass defended.

The Atlanta defense did a proficient job containing the Chargers’ offense, but it was not enough to overcome a brutal day for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had four interceptions and no touchdowns. Los Angeles pulled it out 17-13, pushing Atlanta to 6-6.

On the other sideline, Daiyan Henley (WSU) put together a good game for the Chargers defense.

After a calf injury clouded Henley’s availability for the game, the second-year breakout linebacker was able to play and racked up 10 tackles – three solo and one for a loss – in the victory.

The Chargers’ defense picked up for its offense that struggled mightily in the game and was unable to score any touchdowns.

“It doesn’t really matter what the offense does, because we have their back,” Henley said of the Los Angeles defense. “… This was one of our better performances.”

The Chargers move to 8-4 with the win, pacing for second place behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU), a linebacker for the Washington Commanders, set a new personal best for sacks in a single season during a 42-19 walloping of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Near the end of the second quarter, Luvu navigated his way around several blockers to track down a scrambling Will Levis, the Titans quarterback, for a sack. The takedown was Luvu’s eighth sack of the year, surpassing his previous best of seven in 2022.

He also had three tackles – all solo and one for a loss – to go with two quarterback hits.

The Commanders are 8-5 after the win.

• It was an uncharacteristically quiet game for Cooper Kupp (EWU) in the Los Angeles Rams 21-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The veteran wide receiver had only three catches on six targets for 17 yards.

The catch and yard totals both marked season lows for the Eastern Washington product.

The Rams moved to 6-6, keeping it close in a tight NFC West.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU), a safety for the Arizona Cardinals, had four tackles – three solo – in the 23-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cardinals are 6-6 after the loss and will shift attention to a key divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks next weekend.