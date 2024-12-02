WSU parts ways with defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding after two seasons

PULLMAN – Jeff Schmedding is out as Washington State’s defensive coordinator.

The Cougars announced as much in a Monday release, saying Schmedding will not return as the team’s defensive coordinator. Schmedding worked that role for two seasons at WSU, whose defense left much to be desired this season.

“I appreciate all the hard work that Jeff has had for our program during his two years here in Pullman,” WSU head coach Jake Dickert said in a news release. “After evaluating our program, we have not met the standard defensively, and I felt a change was needed for the best interest of the program. I informed Jeff this morning that he will no longer be the defensive coordinator and wish him well in his future.”

Playing eight Mountain West schools this regular season, WSU finished No. 90 nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 28 points per game. The Cougars permitted 255 passing yards per game, No. 116 in the country, and they yielded 174 rushing yards per game, No. 96.

The Cougs also missed 157 tackles for the season, seventh most nationally.

Under Schmedding’s watch, the Cougs’ defense was the main culprit behind several losses. In WSU’s loss to Oregon State last month, the Beavers racked up a season-high 41 points, more than their scoring outputs in their three previous games combined. Going into that game, OSU was coming off a scoreless loss to Air Force.

In the Cougs’ setback to New Mexico in November, Lobo quarterback Devon Dampier piled up 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns, concluding with the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. UNM ran the same variation of a QB keeper for much of the game, and WSU rarely found ways to slow it down.

Washington State also permitted 28 points in a win over Utah State last month, seven coming on a long touchdown rush with the game out of reach. The Cougs limited Hawaii to just 10 points and Fresno State to 17, but they also gave up 52 to San Jose State and 30 to FCS Portland State.

Schmedding served as Boise State’s defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020 under head coach Bryan Harsin, who brought Schmedding with him when he accepted the head coaching job at Auburn in 2021. In 2022, when Harsin was fired midseason, Schmedding was the only assistant retained by interim head coach Cadillac Williams.

After that season, when Hugh Freeze took over Auburn’s full-time head coaching job, Schmedding was not retained. That led him to WSU.

Schmedding started his career at Eastern Washington, where he worked for 15 seasons in various roles, including special teams/safeties coach in 2011, when the Eagles won the FCS national championship.