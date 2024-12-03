Ask the Builder: Building and remodeling mistake stories

By Tim Carter Tribune Content Agency

Were you 100% satisfied with all of the work done on your last large project? I’m talking about near perfection. If you did an autopsy of all the problems, errors and delays on the big job, what do you think would be the top causes? How do you prevent problems? The answers may surprise you.

I was recently hired by a young couple in Denver to be their virtual general contractor. They’re building a new home up in the high desert west of the metropolis. The magic of modern technology makes it possible for me to help them in this way. Routine video calls from the job site allow me to be there even though I’m 2,000 miles away.

Here’s how it all started: The husband was in a quandary and did some online research. He soon discovered a video I had posted about leveling a foundation. We then did a short consultation call. Within two minutes, I answered his question about the out-of-level fix he needed to make. Then I solved a difficult foundation drainage issue his on-site general contractor had failed to prevent.

Four days after the first call, I was on a video call with the couple. Within minutes, I solved another issue that three other people had failed to catch. They asked me if they could hire me to replace their wet-behind-the-ears contractor. I agreed after we discussed a few terms.

I discovered the husband favors visual learning over audio or written. In the past week, I’ve made no fewer than 10 color drawings showing how things should be done. He told me they were invaluable, and said, “The other contractor never thought to ask me if I needed help understanding his jargon.” I could tell in the first few minutes of our conversations that the husband struggled with transforming my words into images in his brain.

Two weeks before I was hired, the plumber installed his pipes in the basement. The couple asked me to look at photos of the installation. I’ve been a master plumber since 1989 and spotted two major problems. The plumber decided to run the drain for the basement bathtub so the waste water would have to flow an extra 7 feet upstream, make a 180-degree bend, and then finally start to head to the septic tank. He did this to avoid installing a simple dry vent at the tub.

The plumber made a second mistake. He didn’t do a deep dive into the plans, or he ignored them. He installed a stack on the rear wall of the house not near any plumbing fixtures above. A horizontal drain would have to transit through the floor trusses to reach this stack. This long pipe would interfere with air conditioning ducts that must turn up in the floor just above his planned pipe location.

I called the plumber and sent him a long email explaining how had I been brought on board two months earlier this would have never happened. My practice is to have a pre-construction meeting with all subs. I ask them how they plan to do things. It’s common for me to point out modifications due to a conflict with another trade.

The most recent issue should sear into your brain the importance of oversight. I made a drawing showing how to install radon mitigation pipes. My drawing showed they must be level and end up just below the layer of closed-cell foam that will insulate the basement floor. The workmen who installed them botched the installation. All of their work must be re-done.

A major remodeling job is happening just 1/4 mile from my house. I walk past the job each day. The house is less than 30 years old. It had a screened-in porch that was built on top of a deck. The screened porch rotted out because it wasn’t built correctly.

The new homeowners hired a contractor to demolish the screened porch. The new plan is to build more living space below the salvaged roof that covered the porch. I spied new wall sheathing on the exterior house wall below the old porch. That tells me years of rainwater had infiltrated behind the fiber cement siding.

Those are all old problems caused by the original builder. I’m seeing new problems early in this job that could cause major issues in just a few years.

The new floor joists for the lower level are less than a foot above the soil. They don’t appear to be treated lumber from what I can see. It’s a recipe for disaster.

I thought about stopping by and chatting up the contractor. I’ve discovered most contractors here in the Northeast feel people should mind their own business. I respect that. Most contractors don’t process questions or suggestions very well. Their emotional skin is like that of an armadillo.

I feel these two stories are helpful teaching moments. Great plans and specifications are a must. The best plans provide so much detail and information the builder doesn’t have to ask the homeowner one question. They become the north star for all trades.

You must take an active role in your project. I know it’s not easy, but you need to be the quality-control supervisor. You need to take the time to research how all of the products of your home should be installed. It’s never been easier with the Internet. Most manufacturers have amazing videos showing how to install their products. Watch them.

As the job progresses, take hundreds of photos and be sure things are installed correctly. If you need help understanding the plans, ask for it.

