Sixkiller appointed WA director of Ecology

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.

Dec. 3—OLYMPIA — Governor-elect Bob Ferguson has appointed Casey Sixkiller as the 14th Director of the Washington State Department of Ecology, effective Jan. 15, 2025, according to an announcement from the governor-elect’s office.

Sixkiller, currently the Regional Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency for Region 10, will lead the state’s efforts to protect its clean air and water while fostering the development of good-paying clean energy jobs, according to Fergeson’s release.

“Casey’s extensive background leading large organizations, defending Tribal sovereignty, and protecting our natural resources makes him the ideal choice to lead the Department of Ecology,” said Ferguson. “Casey has the ability to craft practical solutions to complex problems, which will be critical to getting big things done and moving our state forward.”

Sixkiller, an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation, has been instrumental in implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, which focus on generational investments in water infrastructure and solutions to combat climate change, according to the press release from Ferguson.

“I am honored to accept this appointment,” said Sixkiller. “I look forward to working with Governor-elect Ferguson and the talented team at the Department of Ecology to protect our natural environment and promote sustainable practices that benefit our communities and our ecosystems.”

Current Ecology Director Laura Watson will transition to serve as Chief Deputy Attorney General under Attorney General-elect Nick Brown.