Amnesty says Israel committing acts of genocide in Gaza. Here’s what to know.

By Louisa Loveluck and Missy Ryan washington post

Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday that Israel is committing acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The declaration by one of the world’s most prominent rights organizations is likely to intensify a debate that has raged for months over how to characterize Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, which has killed tens of thousands of people and left much of Gaza in ruins.

Israel’s government says it is fighting a war of self-defense following the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, when militants killed some 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and dragged another 250 hostages back to Gaza.

“The claims presented in this report are entirely baseless,” the Israeli military said in a statement to The Washington Post, saying it “is actively working to dismantle Hamas’ military infrastructure while adhering to its obligations under international law.”

Here’s what to know.

—-

What did Amnesty say?

In its 296-page report, the rights group detailed a series of military and political actions - from individual airstrikes to government decisions - that have caused death and serious bodily or mental harm on a massive scale. Taken together, the group said, Israeli was deliberately inflicting on Gazans conditions meant to bring about their physical destruction, in whole or in part - the internationally recognized definition of genocide.

“Amnesty International concludes that following 7 October 2023, Israel committed and is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” the organization said.

Although the report focused on a nine-month period between October 2023 and June 2024, the group said there has been no significant change in Israel’s conduct and that its offensive in Gaza has expanded in the months since it completed its research.

More than 44,000 Palestinians have been killed over nearly 14 months of fighting, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but says the majority of the dead are women and children.

Ninety percent of the population has been displaced, often multiple times, and civilian infrastructure - including hospitals, water plants and bakeries - have come under repeated attack. Israeli restrictions on aid deliveries and organized criminal looting have accelerated a hunger crisis, humanitarian groups say, leaving parts of Gaza on the brink of famine.

Israel says its military operations are aimed at eradicating Hamas, which has been significantly weakened over 13 months of war but remains the de facto authority in parts of the enclave. Amnesty concluded that Israel’s stated strategy does not preclude acts of genocide.

Such acts “can be the means through which a military strategy is accomplished,” said Paul O’Brien, executive director of Amnesty International USA. “What the law requires is that we prove that there is sufficient evidence that there is [genocidal] intent, amongst all the other complex intents that are going to exist in warfare.”

O’Brien said the group’s finding, the first of its kind by a major rights organization, should compel policymakers to rethink their support for Israel.

The group is calling on the United States, Israel’s main financial and diplomatic backer, to halt arms sales. “It’s important because the genocide is ongoing and will continue unless steps are taken to stop what’s happening on the ground,” O’Brien said.

—-

What have courts found?

International courts have found that Israel is likely committing war crimes in Gaza, though a final legal determination on the question of genocide is likely to take years.

Last December, South Africa brought a case against Israel to the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ highest court, alleging the country was in breach of its obligations under the Genocide Convention. The court ruled in January that Israel must do more to protect civilians to prevent the possibility of genocide, but did not order a halt to the fighting.

Last month, the International Criminal Court - the U.N. body that brings criminal cases against individuals - issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. A statement from the court said it found “reasonable grounds to believe” that Netanyahu and Gallant bear responsibility for crimes there, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare, as well as “murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

In a statement responding to the ICC’s arrest warrants, Netanyahu said Israel “utterly rejects the false and absurd charges” and called the court a “biased and discriminatory political body.” No war, the statement added, was “more just” than the one Israel has waged in Gaza after the Oct. 7 attacks.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, charging him with crimes against humanity in connection with the Oct. 7 attacks, including murder, torture, rape and the abduction of hostages. Deif was killed in a July airstrike, according to the United States and Israel, but the court said it could not confirm his death.

—-

What does Israel say?

In its report, Amnesty said it had received “no substantive answers” from Israeli authorities despite “repeated attempts to engage” over nearly a year.

In a statement to The Post, the Israeli military said “the report’s allegations of genocide and intentional harm are not only unfounded but also ignore Hamas’ violations of international law, including its use of civilians as human shields and its deliberate targeting of Israeli civilians.”

Israel has vehemently denied accusations of war crimes and genocide throughout the war in Gaza, saying the charges are politically motivated and undermine the country’s legitimate right to self-defense.

Israel says it has a robust system of accountability that can assess allegations of abuse or criminality where they arise, and deal with them accordingly - negating the need for international prosecution.

—-

What does the U.S. say?

While President Joe Biden has offered increasingly pointed criticisms of Israel’s conduct in Gaza - lamenting the civilian death toll, demanding Israeli authorities to do more to facilitate aid deliveries and bemoaning Netanyahu’s resistance to a ceasefire - his administration has continued to send arms to support the war effort.

“Our position on this has not changed, and we continue to believe that allegations of genocide are unfounded,” a State Department spokesperson said in response to Amnesty’s findings, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department.

As the death toll in Gaza has mounted and political pressure has intensified, the administration has shied away from conclusive assessments about Israel’s compliance with global and U.S. laws. In May, officials concluded it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel had violated international law with American weapons in Gaza but that there was insufficient evidence to halt arms transfers.

In October, The Post reported that the United States had received nearly 500 reports alleging that Israel used U.S.-supplied weapons for attacks that caused unnecessary harm to Gazan civilians, but had failed to comply with its own policies requiring swift investigations of such claims.