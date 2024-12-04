Ford posts strong November sales, hits monthly EV sales record

By Breana Noble The Detroit News

DETROIT – Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it had its best November for U.S. sales since before the COVID-19 pandemic, achieving a 14% increase year-over-year and a monthly electric vehicle sales record.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker sold 166,373 vehicles last month. That included 10,821 all-electric vehicles, representing 6.5% of sales that were up 21% from last year. Ford is running its ”Power Promise” campaign, which is offering to cover the cost of a standard installation of a Level 2 home charger with each EV purchase or lease or an additional cash incentive. President-elect Donald Trump’s victory also may be prompting some EV owner wannabes to get one now, as the up to $7,500 tax credit for plug-in vehicles could be eliminated under the new adminisration.

The all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV posted its best monthly sales, up 38%. The E-Transit commercial van was up 358%. But the F-150 Lightning truck saw sales fall 17%.

Adding in hybrids and plug-in hybrids, Ford’s electrified vehicles were 14% of U.S. sales and up 40% from last November. Internal combustion engine vehicles rose 13%.

Truck and van sales were up 23%. F-Series pickups had their best November since before COVID, increasing sales by 27% from a year ago. The hybrid version was up 52%.

The midsize Ranger was up by more than 23 times the amount sold a year ago after its plant had been affected by the United Auto Workers’ 41-day strike. The company sold 36% more Maverick hybrids than last November, though overall Maverick was down 34% year-over-year.

Transit commercial vans were up 52% for a November sales record.

SUV sales rose 8%. The Explorer, boosted by a refreshed model for 2025, was up 14%. Bronco, also hit significantly by last year’s UAW work stoppage, was up 255%, while its smaller Bronco Sport sibling fell 3.5%. Expedition increased 19%, and Escape fell 10%.

Mustang coupe sales were down 45%.

Sales of the Lincoln luxury brand’s SUVs were up 49%. The Nautilus had its best November in 17 years, increasing 103%. Hybrids represented 49% of those sales. Aviator was up 86%, Corsair grew by 4.2% and Navigator increased by 11%, respectively.

Boosted consumer sentiment and improved market conditions supported increased sales year-over-year across the industry last month, according to Cox Automotive Inc. Average new-vehicle interest rates decreased to 9.12%, and incentives are representing an increased percentage of average vehicle transaction prices, rising to 7.7% in October.

General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV report sales on a quarterly basis. U.S. sales in November at Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd., Kia Corp. and Subaru Corp. rose 8%, 20% and 8.2% year-over-year, respectively, setting a record for the month at all three automakers.