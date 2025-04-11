Cars to gadgets: What U.S. consumers are losing to Trump tariffs

Bloomberg News

While Americans doling out more money for groceries and consumer goods will be the most probable outcome of President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes, it’s not the only one.

Consumers might, at times, find there are no goods to pay for, as companies from Europe to Asia halt shipments of everything from cars to video game consoles. That follows Trump’s move to slap new tariffs on imports from some 60 countries, including China and the European Union.

China is now subject to tariffs of 145%, with Trump admitting during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that “there’ll be a transition cost, and transition problems.”

Here’s a look at what could go missing from American stores as businesses weigh the cost of additional tariffs and mull reducing exposure to the market.

Toys, Xmas Decorations

Five Below Inc., which sells toys, clothes and household goods, has suspended cargo shipments from China, according to a letter that shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S sent on behalf of the US retailer to suppliers.

No containers are to be delivered to the yard starting April 10, with those that have been loaded to be unpacked and returned to the carrier, according to the letter, which didn’t specify what kind of products were involved.

Christmas decorations and trinkets for this year’s festive season may also be impacted, after Reuters reported that Chinese producers of those goods said they haven’t been receiving orders from their American customers. Orders are usually finalized by mid-April.

Laptops

Consumer electronics maker Framework in early April announced a pause on sales for specific laptops. The company said that, following the April 5 tariffs, it will not sell some of the base-model Framework Laptop 13 machines in the US., including the Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U models.

Razor, another maker of laptops, has stopped all sales to the US. Links formerly directing to purchase links of laptops and some laptop accessories on Razer’s US site now read “Notify Me,” directing users to sign up for email updates on the status of products.

Care Bears, Tonka Trucks

Basic Fun, which makes toys including Care Bears, Lincoln Logs and Tonka Trucks, has paused shipments of its products that are made in China. Its CEO Jay Foreman told local media in the US that he “cannot risk putting any product on the water that might incur tariffs as implemented and threatened by the President.”

Swiss Watches

Swiss watchmakers, such as Audemars Piguet, Breitling and Rolex, are also pausing shipments after Trump imposed a 31% tariff on Switzerland.

Cars, SUVs

Audi has suspended deliveries to the US, with shipments that arrived after April 2 to be held from dealers for the time being. The luxury marque told showrooms to focus on selling existing inventory of around 37,000 vehicles, which should last about two months, German media reported Monday.

New Jaguar Land Rover vehicles may be hard to come by after the British carmaker said it’s putting exports on hold in April, as it deals with the new trading terms. Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. said it will stop selling two Mexican-built Infiniti sports utility vehicles in the US market.

Bloomberg News reported that Mercedes-Benz AG was considering withdrawing its least expensive cars from the US as the new levies would make their sales economically unviable.

Gaming consoles

The bigger-than-expected import tax has also prompted Japan’s Nintendo Co. to delay pre-orders for its long-awaited Switch 2 gaming console. While the June 5 launch date remains unchanged, pre-orders for the device in the US won’t start on April 9 as originally planned. The company will announce a new date after assessing the potential impact of the tariffs and evolving market conditions, it said.

Japanese whiskey

Award winning Japanese whiskeys may also run dry in the US, if Suntory Holdings Ltd. decides to divert products to Japan and other Asian markets if Trump’s tariffs make them too expensive for American consumers.

“If prices of Hibiki and Yamazaki become up too high for US consumers, we have an option of simply changing the target market,” Suntory President Nobuhiro Torii said in an interview. He noted that demand remains strong elsewhere, such as Asia and in Japan.