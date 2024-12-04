Meet all 23 of WSU’s 2025 signees: Their backgrounds, highlights and coach Jake Dickert’s thoughts on them

PULLMAN – Here is a look at all 23 Washington State football signees in the 2025 class, announced on Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period, and how they fit into the team.

An asterisk indicates early-enrollee status.

The player: Lucan Amituanai

The details: Edge, 6-4, 235 pounds / Sacramento, Calif. (Elk Grove HS)

Other offers: Boise State, Cal Poly, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming

The fit: An edge rusher with some real size, Amituanai gives edges coach Frank Maile something different in that regard. The Cougs are losing senior edge rushers Syrus Webster and Andrew Edson to graduation, perhaps opening the door for Amituanai to make an immediate impact.

“Lucan had 10 sacks. He’s power. He’s gonna be big time,” Dickert said. “He’s almost ready to go right now when we get him in the summer.”

The player: Turner Bertrand

The details: OL, 6-7, 290 pounds / Kearney, Neb. (Kearney HS)

Other offers: Minnesota State Mankato, Missouri Western State, Nebraska Kearney, Pittsburg State, Sioux Falls, Wayne State, West Texas A&M

The fit: A projected left tackle, Bertrand is WSU’s first Nebraska high school recruit in a long while. Expect the Cougs to stash him on the scout team for a year or two before getting him in the mix as an upperclassman.

“Just excited about getting that blend,” Dickert said.

The player: Jovan Clark

The details: LB, 5-11, 200 pounds / Chicago (Morgan Park HS)

Other offers: UNLV, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, UConn, Eastern Michigan, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), Missouri, New Mexico State, Northern Illinois, Syracuse, Toledo, Western Illinois, Western Michigan, Wyoming

The fit: Clark’s pliability might be his greatest strength. He’s played a couple of different positions in high school, giving him some flexibility in the Cougars’ two-linebacker scheme.

“Jovan is just a utility knife,” Dickert said. “He played a little bit of safety, but he’ll be kinda more down in the box in our scheme.”

The player: Sean Embree Jr.

The details: WR, 6-4, 170 pounds / Santa Margarita, Calif. (Santa Margarita HS)

Other offers: Air Force, Florida Atlantic, Portland State

The fit: Embree is one of two receivers in this class who will give the Cougars some size and strength at that spot. A bit slender at the moment, his length might figure prominently in their plans a year or two down the line.

The player: Jack Foley

The details: WR, 6-4, 200 pounds / Bend, Ore. (Mountain View HS)

Other offers: Wake Forest, Air Force, Utah State, Idaho State

The fit: A former Wake Forest commit, Foley flipped to WSU after coaches sold him on the proximity to his home in Oregon. Another big-body receiver, Foley had 17 receiving touchdowns this fall, providing a window into his capabilities at the next level.

“He’s just incredible,” Dickert said.

The player: Ishmael Gibbs

The details: DB, 5-11, 170 pounds / Los Angeles (Chaminade HS)

Other offers: Boise State, James Madison, Arizona, Fresno State, Nevada, USF

The fit: Gibbs’ speed gives coaches some options on where to play him, including the cornerback and safety spots.

“He can slide in and be a nickel guy,” said Dickert, whose team is graduating two nickelbacks this season in Kapena Gushiken and Jerrae Williams.

The player: Aiden Knapke

The details: DB, 6-0, 195 pounds / Aurora, Colo. (Cherry Creek HS)

Other offers: Army, Central Michigan, Cornell, Duke, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Hawaii, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Rice, San Diego State, South Dakota State, Wyoming

The fit: The top-ranked defensive back in Colorado, per 247 Sports, Knapke recorded 106 tackles (46 solo) with two interceptions, returning one for 90 yards. He fashioned himself a safety in high school, which is likely where WSU coaches will slot him.

“Aiden Knapke is just a ball-playing Jesse. He’s just one of these guys,” Dickert said. “I joked with him last night – if he could catch he would have like 10 picks. So he’s out there making a bunch of plays.”

The player: David Kuku

The details: DB, 5-11, 175 pounds / Kennewick (Kamiakin HS)

Other offers: Colorado State, Arizona State, Boise State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Jackson State, Nebraska, San Diego State

The fit: In terms of size, Kuku fits the mold of recent WSU cornerbacks, so it’s likely he will play that position as a Cougar.

“Got to see David compete at the Pacific Northwest showcases, and he’s a hell of a competitor,” Dickert said.

The player: Cash Landau

The details: TE, 6-4, 225 pounds / Portland (Franklin HS)

Other offers: Portland State, Idaho

The fit: Landau excels as a receiving tight end, much like current WSU standout Cooper Mathers. If Cougars coaches’ bet on Landau pays off, extending him his only FBS offer, they might be in for a treat.

“Cash has over 29 career touchdowns,” Dickert said. “That’s a phenomenal career.”

The player: Aidan Martin

The details: OL, 6-6, 265 pounds / Denver (Northfield HS)

Other offers: Oregon State, Wyoming

The fit: A surefire tackle in WSU coaches’ eyes, Martin figures to use his athleticism to stand out on the Cougs’ offensive line.

“I think he’s one that, as you see throughout our process, we kinda got on him midway through his senior year,” Dickert said, “because he just kept getting better and better.”

The player: Gaylon McNeal Jr.

The details: DB, 5-11, 170 pounds / Fort Worth, Texas (North Crowley HS)

Other offers: Grambling State, UMass, Miami (OH), OId Dominion, Prairie View A&M, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Tulsa

The fit: One of the later commits in the class, McNeal figures to become more of a safety in the Cougs’ five-DB scheme on defense. He ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash in earlier testing.

“In my mind, it’s like Daniel Isom,” Dickert said, referencing the former WSU DB. “Ice played corner, he played nickel, he played free, he played strong. It’s a really unique blend of skillset.”

The player: Kyle Peterson

The details: DB, 6-0, 185 pounds / Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek HS)

Other offers: Arizona State, Dartmouth, Eastern, Illinois, Hawaii, Kansas, North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, UTSA

The fit: Peterson projects as a WSU safety, giving the Cougs some size and strength over the middle of the field.

“Kyle is very physical. Loves ball,” Dickert said. “Every time I talk to Kyle, he’s either working out or studying film.”

The player: Steele Pizzella

The details: QB, 5-11, 180 pounds / Simi Valley, Calif. (Notre Dame HS)

Other offers: Colorado State, UConn, Delaware State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Kansas, Middle Tennessee State, Minnesota, Purdue, San Jose State, Texas A&M, Tulane, Utah

The fit: Pizzella landing at WSU the same year John Mateer makes a splash signals a change at the Cougar QB spot. Both are dual-threat QBs, a departure from the norm around this program for a long time. Pizzella may not be Mateer, but he’s of the same ilk, and the fact WSU coaches believe so strongly in him – and held on to him throughout the entire recruiting process – speaks volumes about the vision the Cougs have for their quarterback position in the future.

“A guy that can throw for 2,000 yards, rush for 1,000 yards,” Dickert said. “We love dual-threat quarterbacks, and I think that’ll be our target as we continue to go through these classes.”

The player: Josiah Pratt

The details: DL, 6-0, 300 pounds / Houston (Summer Creek HS)

Other offers: Incarnate Word, Lamar, North Texas, Texas A&M Commerce, UAB

The fit: Pratt, a native of the Houston-area town of Humble, projects as a brawny defensive linemen, using his strength to disrupt the pocket.

“Josiah is the power,” Dickert said of Pratt’s archetype.

The player: Peyton Read

The details: TE, 6-6, 220 pounds / Portland (Westview HS)

Other offers: Portland State

The fit: Another TE in the class whose only FBS offer comes from WSU, Read was the last member of the class to make his pledge, announcing his commitment on Tuesday night.

“If you asked Peyton Read two years ago, he would have said he’s a basketball player,” Dickert said. “It’s exactly what I love in a tight end: 6-6 plus, long, lengthy guy that’s just getting into the game. Beyond excited to have him on our roster.”

The player: Jamar Searcy

The details: RB, 5-8, 170 pounds / Oakland, Calif. (Pittsburg HS)

Other offers: Cal, Houston Christian, Idaho, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UC Davis, UNLV

The fit: WSU will try to hit on two freshman running backs in back-to-back years. After last year reeling in Wayshawn Parker, who became the Cougs’ RB1 this season, they gave Searcy his first offer.

“This was a heck of a battle hanging on to Jamar this whole way,” Dickert said, “but he’s going to be a special one.”

The player: Jamarey Smith

The details: DB, 6-1, 180 pounds / Santa Clarita, Calif. (Oaks Christian School)

Other offers: Colorado State, Hawaii, Louisville, Portland State, San Diego State

The fit: Smith will likely play safety for the Cougs, but his flexibility is what makes him a special prospect. Expect WSU to try him at a couple of different spots.

“Another midyear enrollee to ensure that free safety position,” Dickeret said. “So versatility is at a premium.”

The player: Malijah Tucker

The details: DL, 5-11, 275 pounds / Tumwater, Wash. (Tumwater HS)

Other offers: None

The fit: Tucker fashions himself more of a mobile, athletic defensive tackle. It’s a stark contrast to his counterpart in this class, Pratt.

“Malijah is just lightning in a bottle,” Dickert said.

The player: AJ Tuitele

The details: LB, 6-3, 210 pounds / North Las Vegas, Nev. (Mojave HS)

Other offers: Arizona, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Portland State, Sacramento State, Utah Tech

The fit: Coveted by Arizona, Tuitele racked up big numbers as a senior in Nevada’s 3A division, two rungs down from the 5A level: 67 tackles (46 solo) in 13 games, including 37 for loss and four sacks. With size to boot, Tuitele figures to make an impact sooner than later at WSU.

“As we started looking at him and seeing it, it was just like, he’s too dynamic, he’s too instinctual,” Dickert said. “He’s too not just see ball, get ball, but an explosive finisher. They use him in a lot of cool and different ways.”

The player: Liam Vaughan

The details: OL, 6-2, 295 pounds / Walled Lake, Mich. (Walled Lake Western HS)

Other offers: Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Kent State, Lafayette, UMass

The fit: In the same mold as WSU guard Brock Dieu, Vaughan is a shorter, stronger prospect who profiles as a guard. He’s the Cougars’ first Michigan recruit since 2018.

“Liam Vaugahn is just nasty,” Dickert said. “They record him for 108 pancakes. That’s a heck of a stat. He’s gonna be here at the midyear, to give us a quick start on him being a guard.”

The player: Luke Webb

The details: Edge, 6-2, 235 pounds / Huntington Beach, Calif. (Camas HS, Wash.)

Other offers: UNLV, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona

The fit: More of an athletic, finesse edge, Webb might have the ability to open up the Cougs’ pass rush with speed, which is something they lacked this regular season.

“He’s an elite-style just player,” Dickert said, “a little bit like (current edge) Bobby Terrell.”

The player: Noah Westbrook

The details: WR, 6-1, 205 pounds / Corona, Calif. (Centennial HS)

Other offers: Oregon State, Colorado State, Portland State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, SMU, UNLV, Utah Tech

The fit: Westbrook may be a little smaller than the 6-4 receivers in this class, but 6-1 would still make him one of the Cougs’ tallest receivers today. That size should pay dividends down the line.

“Noah Westbrook is an extremely strong pass catcher,” Dickert said.

The player: Arion Williams

The details: OL, 6-2, 280 pounds / Fontana, Calif. (Orange Lutheran HS)

Other offers: Utah, Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii

The fit: In a rare development, WSU coaches have a specific vision for Williams, and it’s at center. A high school tackle, Williams’ size and length encouraged coaches on the recruiting trail.

“Super athletic, 33½-inch arms. That’s a long arm,” Dickert said. “It isn’t just about the height. It’s about creating that contact in there, and his athleticism is off the charts.”