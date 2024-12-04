Nikki Otero Lockwood will carry on as Spokane Public Schools’ board president as board selects leadership

Nikki Otero Lockwood will remain at the helm of Spokane Public Schools’ board, the board voted as they decided internal leadership Wednesday night.

At their regular meeting, the school board selected Lockwood as board president for the second year, as is typical in the two-year presidential cycle, Lockwood said at the meeting.

The board also voted in Mike Wiser as the vice president, a role previously held by Jenny Slagle.

Freshly appointed Nicole Bishop will hold the role of parliamentarian on the board, ensuring the board follows the procedural rules in its meetings.

Hilary Kozel will serve as citizen correspondent, responsible for replying to emails from district residents on behalf of the board.

At the November general assembly of the Washington State School Director’s Association, Lockwood was elected to be vice president of the statewide organization of school board members.