The gift of books brings joy and curiosity to children served by The Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

First stop: the book tables.

Parents know the importance of childhood reading. Books bring about inquisitiveness. They inspire. They spark imagination.

That’s why the Christmas Bureau ensures every child helped by the holiday charity doesn’t just get a toy and maybe a pair of pajamas and a teddy bear. They get a book, too.

Parents and guardians often linger at the book tables intent on picking out just the right one. Those who don’t know what their child might want consult with a book volunteer, most of whom are retired teachers and librarians.

“We’re so excited about the quality of the books,” said Fawn Schott, who oversees the bureau’s book program as CEO of Volunteers of America. “We are so lucky to have the volunteers and the book buyers who do this all year long. They started shopping during Christmas Bureau last year. The storage area is full.”

The Christmas Bureau is a collaboration between Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide local people with assistance for the holidays.

The head book buyer is Marilee Roloff, former CEO of the VOA, who couldn’t give up helping out at the Christmas Bureau after she retired. All the books are shipped to her house, where they are sorted and inventoried before being put into storage. Schott said she doesn’t know what she would do without Roloff.

“I would be lost without her,” she said.

The VOA buys everything from board books for infants to novels for teens. They’re organized by approximate age and grade level to make it easier for parents to find a book for their child.

Roloff and the other book buyers make a concerted effort to buy books that are ethnically, culturally and religiously diverse, Schott said. The goal is to have children of all backgrounds be able to see themselves represented in a book.

Roloff said she’s always looking for new trends, in addition to classics such as “Curious George” and “The Diary of a Young Girl,” by Anne Frank.

“We can never get enough dinosaur books,” she said. “They always go out the door.”

Anything Disney is usually a hit, and older kids like the “Guinness Book of World Records”. Certain book series have been popular in recent years, including “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Magic Tree House.” And the standards from yesteryear – the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew – are popular, too.

“Judy Bloom is big again,” Roloff said. “Scary things are always a hit with the big kids.”

Schott said the focus is also on getting good books that children will like.

“It’s mind -boggling, honestly,” she said. “They’re not chintzy, cheap books. They’re heavy duty, high quality.”

As their longtime book volunteers age, Schott said the VOA is looking for new volunteers with knowledge of books.

“We’re going to need a new batch of retired teachers soon,” she said.

Donations

Donations are off to a strong start this year, with new arrivals of $21,727 bringing the year-to-date total to $90,423.68. The goal this year is to raise $600,000 to cover the costs of the grocery store vouchers, toys and books given to families in need.

The Spokane law firm of Douglas Eden donated $8,500. “Each of us at Douglas Eden is happy for the privilege to continue supporting The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund for your good work in making the holidays a special time for so many people,” states a letter signed by members of the firm. “By joining with others in Spokane, we want to spread holiday peace, joy and sharing to families in need in our community with our $8,500. A very big ‘Thank you’ to each of you.”

The letter was signed by Ronald P. Douglas, William D. Eden, Brent T. Stanyer, Ryan M. Douglas, Diane J. Kiepe, Kjirstin J. Graham, Robyn McGinnity, Zachary J. Murnion, Gunnar S. Peterson, Anita Anderson, Sandy Saty, Sam Loutzenhiser and Sarah Withers.

Kristianne Blake contributed $5,000 via PayPal. Roger and Kathy Chase, of Spokane, donated $2,500. Carol Lawton gave $2,000.

An anonymous donor sent $500 via Schwab Charitable. Stephen Scott gave $500 via PayPal.

Lori and Pat Thompson sent $250 via PayPal. Paul Schmidt gave $200 via PayPal. Richard Weigand also donated $200 via PayPal “in honor of my father, Bob Weigand’s, 90th birthday. Please accept this donation to help those in need this Christmas season.” Paul Grubb gave $200 via PayPal, as did an anonymous donor.

Jean Jalufka, of Spokane, contributed $150 in honor of the Loucks family. Robert Harris sent $150 via PayPal.

The following people each donated $100 via PayPal: Rick McQuesten, Kimberly Meyer, Sylvia Oliver, Patricia Leader, Jerry Anderson and F. Dana Kelley. Alan and Missy Curryer gave $100 via PayPal, writing, “Wishing all a Merry Christmas. Hope this helps.”

Donna Fleming sent $100 via PayPal “in honor of my mother, Esther Evans, who had a generous heart for others in need.” Annalie Evans gave $100 via PayPal, writing, “Christmas Bureau is a beautiful holiday tradition of which we’re pleased to be a part.”

Elizabeth Schatz donated $61 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for continuing this Christmas tradition. We give again this year in memory of our sister, Karen Schatz Dunning, who would have been 61 years old this Christmas.”

Charles and Marcia Milani, of Spokane, gave $50. Marie Albertson donated $50 via PayPal, as did Marcia Ross. Theresa Schimmels contributed $50 via PayPal “in memory of my parents, Gary and Myrna Schimmels, who donated every year.” Bethany Kerr gave $50 via PayPal.

Faith Totten sent $50 via PayPal “in honor of Marlene Roberts, whose heart lives on in her family.”

Katherine Rowden donated $30 via PayPal. An anonymous donor gave $26 via PayPal. Michele Cook sent $25 via PayPal. Michael Kuntz contributed $20 via PayPal.

Adela Santisteban gave $15 via PayPal.