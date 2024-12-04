Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Aaron M. Noble, of Spokane Valley, and Brianna I. Thaxton, of Cheney.

Frank J. Jimenez and Nina M. Huntley, both of Spokane.

Michael B. Howell and Susan D. McConnell, both of Mead.

Matthew J. Fisher and Shania R. Rucker, both of Spokane Valley.

Miguel A. Guerrero, of Fairchild AFB, and Lilly R. Freeman, of Stockton, California.

Adrian G. Flowers and Leslie A. Libby, both of Spokane Valley.

Victoria N. Monreal and Drew C. Petroske, both of Spokane.

Timothy R. Viall and Grace T. Cortez, both of Spokane Valley.

Morgan E. Hall and Emma K. Weberling, both of Spokane.

Kayla L. Shifty and Alicia M. Kingston, both of Spokane.

Allen J.A. Carlile and Kahlana D. Gilson, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael J. Madsen, of Coeur d’Alene, and Sarah A. Lindstrom, of Post Falls.

Jacob L. Whitman and Sydney L. Wilcox, both of Spokane

Alexis R. Shoemaker, of Spokane, and Jasmin R. Stearns, of Wellpinit, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Guthrie-Lewis, Danyon and Burns, Mickenzie

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Shandra M. Kearney, 27; $2,471.28 restitution, 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree trafficking in stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Isaac J. Tucker, 21; 17 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Adam L. Sijohn, 36; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Remijio R. Andrada, 31; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Sabastian R. Nelson, 32; 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Erickson Hartman, 29; three months in jail with three months credit for time served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Donald Tibbitts, 58; 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jacob M. Kirl, 27; 82 days in jail with 82 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Michael T. Kiddoo, 25; $420 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Michael J. Laufenburger, 46; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jesse E. Van Winkle, 35; $1,303.04 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Zachary M. Nelson, 32; 139 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.