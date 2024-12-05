Field Reports: Bighorn sheep survey planned for southeast Washington

From staff reports

Wildlife biologists will jump in a chopper next week to search for bighorn sheep in the Grande Ronde River drainage, an area where the animals were beat up by pneumonia last year.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that biologists would fly over the drainage from Heller Bar upstream to near Troy, Oregon, to survey the population on Dec. 12 and 13, weather permitting.

WDFW said in a news release that the surveys help the agency track the health of the Black Butte and Mountain View subherds. The animals are highly susceptible to a respiratory disease called Movi, which causes pneumonia.

Mark Vekasy, a WDFW biologist, said the herds were hit by an outbreak in late 2023 and the bacteria was recently detected in Asotin Creek.

“These surveys provide an opportunity to get a look at the bighorns in this area and determine the magnitude of the die-off compared to population estimates from last year,” Vekasy said in the release.

They also hope to confirm a mortality estimate from its radio-collared sheep, which estimated that more than 60% of the sheep had died.

WDFW said the state has about 1,690 wild bighorns in 17 herds.

Fish and Wildlife, State Parks seeking applicants for advisory groups

State officials are looking for applicants to fill spots on a handful of outdoor advisory groups.

Washington State Parks is trying to fill spots on two winter recreation committees. Two spots are open on the Winter Recreation Advisory Committee and a handful of spots are available on the Snowmobile Advisory Committee.

The committees are made up of people representing motorized and nonmotorized winter sports. They meet separately and in person at least twice a year. Members can serve up to two three-year terms.

Nominations are due by Dec. 15. To nominate someone or request an application, email winter@parks.wa.gov.

Meanwhile, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for eight members for its Game Management Advisory Council.

The 18-member panel advises WDFW on managing hunted species. It holds up to four one-day meetings each year and calls special meetings as needed. Members usually serve six-year terms and should be available to start their terms next June.

Information about the council and applying for membership is available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/gmac.

Bats featured at Spokane Audubon meeting

A bat advocate will present at the next meeting of the local Audubon chapter next week.

Dr. O. Lynne Nelson, of Washington State University’s college of veterinary medicine, will speak at the Spokane Audubon Society’s regular meeting on Wednesday.

Nelson will give a presentation titled “Bats from the Perspective of a Bat Advocate,” and will discuss the mammals’ biology, ecology and more. Washington is home to 15 species of bats.

Nelson is a professor of cardiology at WSU and directs the cardiology service at the college’s veterinary hospital.

The meeting will be at the Shadle Park Library from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It will also be streamed on Zoom. A link is available at www.audubonspokane.org.