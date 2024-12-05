Tanker fire forces closure of I-90 west of Spokane

From staff reports

A tanker trailer filled with fuel burst into flames Thursday morning after it rolled in a crash on Interstate 90, forcing the closure of the highway.

At least one person died at the scene, said WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell.

The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. on eastbound I-90 between the Four Lakes exit and Salnave Road.

Riddell said troopers have not been able to get full details of the crash because of the intense fire.

The Spokane Fire Department, Spokane Fire District 3, Airway Heights Fire Department are fighting the fire. The state Department of Ecology also was called to the scene.

WSP closed both sides of the freeway after the fire erupted. By 10 a.m. one westbound lane was open.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Salnave Road.

The report will be updated.