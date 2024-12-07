Hayden Paupanekis scores go-ahead on power play, Spokane Chiefs win eighth in a row 3-2 over Wenatchee

Spokane Chiefs players pose in the pile of teddy bears on Dec. 7, 2024. (James Snook)

The annual Teddy Bear Toss game is a highlight of the schedule, and with a hot team and a packed house, expectations were high Saturday night at the Arena.

While there was plenty of pageantry on display, there’s was still the matter of a hockey game to decide.

Hayden Paupanekis scored a power-play goal early in the third period, and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Wenatchee Wild 3-2 in a Western Hockey League game.

The Chiefs (20-9-0-0), second in the U.S. Division and third in the Western Conference, have won eight in a row and nine of their past 10 games. Three of their next four games, and six of the next nine to end the calendar year, are on the road.

Wenatchee, last in the U.S. Division, fell to 9-14-3-1.

After killing an extended penalty on Rasmus Ekstrom for slew-footing early in the third, Paupanekis put the Chiefs up 5:47 into the period with a snap shot from the inside of the right-wing circle off a pass from Sam Oremba.

The big entertainment of the evening came less than halfway through the first period.

Chiefs captain Berkly Catton was taken down on a kneeing penalty at 11:54 of the first.

The Chiefs made good as Oremba’s snap shot from the slot beat Wenatchee goalie Zach Zahara for his eighth of the season, setting off a cascade of teddy bears that took 15 minutes to clear from the ice.

The total of tossed teddy bears was 8,222.

There they go! Sam Oremba on the power play plays Santa this year. ⁦@spokanechiefs⁩ lead 1-0 at 10:16 of the first pic.twitter.com/Z2ljSnSL6r — Dave Nichols SR (@DNicholsSR) December 8, 2024

It stayed 1-0 until 9:17 of the second period, when Wenatchee tied it up on a power play on Kenta Isogai’s 11th goal of the season.

The Wild took the lead with just more than 6 minutes left in the second when Zane Saab converted a pass from Maddix McCagherty on the rush for his sixth goal of the season.

Catton tied the game with less than 3 minutes to go in the second, completing a give-and-go on the rush with Shea Van Olm.