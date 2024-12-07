Mosquito-borne disease has cost the world billions, researchers say

By Erin Blakemore Washington Post

The mosquito-borne disease chikungunya has a higher global burden than previously estimated, an international team of researchers reports in BMJ Global Health.

The analysis concludes that between 2011 and 2020, there were 18.7 million chikungunya cases in 110 countries, costing the world nearly $50 billion over the decade. Researchers used monitoring data from all countries reporting the disease during the study period, adjusting the numbers to reflect the likelihood that it is underreported. Then they calculated the disease’s cost across the globe, looking at expenses associated with direct medical care and estimating indirect costs like absenteeism because of the disease. They also calculated the disease’s health burden.

About 13,000 people died of chikungunya over the decade. The greatest number of cases during the study period came from Brazil, the Dominican Republic and French Polynesia. Latin America and the Caribbean bore the highest costs, the researchers write, because of high case numbers and the disease’s “rapid expansion.”

Worldwide, the bulk of the costs associated with the disease were due to chronic illness among those who survived acute chikungunya. About 7.9 million people developed chronic disease over the decade studied.

Chikungunya is caused by a virus transmitted by infected mosquitoes, resulting in fever and joint pain. In some case, symptoms can persist for years. The disease was first detected in the 1950s in sub-Saharan Africa, but according to an unrelated 2015 analysis in Antiviral Research, the disease has probably been in circulation for centuries.

Because its symptoms are similar to those of other mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue and Zika virus, the World Health Organization notes on its website, chikungunya is often misdiagnosed. There is no cure for chikungunya, and public health officials rely on vaccinations and mosquito control to prevent its spread.

“Especially considering its potential to cause explosive outbreaks and considerable long-term health consequences, it is crucial to have a thorough understanding of this disease,” the researchers conclude. They call for better data collection and studies of issues like vector control.