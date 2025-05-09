A new kind of battle for two old enemies

By Anupreeta Das New York Times

NEW DELHI – India and Pakistan, old enemies, are engaged in their most expansive military conflict in decades, and with continued shelling and further drone attacks on Friday, they are using new tools of war to enhance their ability to attack and spy on each other.

On Friday, Indian defense officials said Pakistan’s military had attempted aerial intrusions in 36 locations with “300 to 400” drones to test India’s air-defense system.

A day earlier, Pakistani military officials said they had shot down 25 drones belonging to India, including in Karachi and Rawalpindi, the headquarters of Pakistan’s main intelligence body. Pakistani officials also told U.S. officials that India was engaging in “drone terrorism” by targeting civilian areas, according to a statement. India has not commented on the drones.

Although many countries now have drones in their arsenals, this is the first time the unmanned aerial vehicles are being used by the two nuclear-armed countries against each other. The use of drone warfare may have been inevitable, but it could reshape the way the world views hostilities between India and Pakistan, much as it did after the two countries became nuclear powers in the 1990s.

The conflict began after militants killed 26 people last month in India-controlled Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack and vowed to take military action. Pakistan has denied involvement.

The conflict has escalated since Wednesday, when India conducted airstrikes on Pakistan. Since then, the two countries have been locked in an intensifying exchange of gunfire, drone attacks, claims, counterclaims and misinformation.

Diplomatic pressure, notably from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has not worked. And the two countries have largely ignored statements from the United States and Europe calling for calm.

Raj Shukla, a retired commander in the Indian army, said India had been building its supply of drones. So-called loitering munitions, which hover over a target and strike at an optimal moment, “are, in fact, a secret weapon in our armory; we’ve never used them before.”

India and Pakistan have been developing their respective drone-building industries in recent years, and both import drones from foreign allies. But neither country appears to have any that can carry nuclear warheads, said James Patton Rogers, a drone warfare expert at Cornell University. And while he called the conflict “incredibly worrying,” he also noted that drones generally are used as the lowest possible escalatory step in a conflict, usually to pressure and test an opponent’s air defenses.

The combat has widened and intensified since Wednesday morning, when airstrikes by India hit targets inside Pakistan and in the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir. Pakistan said it hit back by downing five Indian jets. Heavy fighting broke out Thursday night along the 460-mile border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Jammu, a city in the India-controlled side of Kashmir, was under a complete blackout, but residents said they had seen drones and missiles fly overhead and had heard artillery fire. Shelling and gunfire along the border, which started Wednesday night, resumed Thursday night, stopping Friday morning.

The city was under a blackout Friday night, as well, said Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, a territory under the Indian government’s direct control. “Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am,” Abdullah posted on the social platform X.

Both sides have said that the gunfire exchanges killed or injured civilians. The information could not be independently verified.

Speaking Friday morning, residents in both parts of Kashmir said they were exhausted; some said it was the worst shelling they had experienced in nearly three decades.

“We’re fed up with running every time the shelling begins,” said Atta Mohammad, 70, a resident of Uri, a town on the Indian side of Kashmir. “It’s better that both countries go for a nuclear war and kill us all. At least that will rid us of this suffering.”

In Bandli village, in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, hundreds of people gathered Friday afternoon to attend the funeral prayers for Usman Khalid, 26, who was killed in the cross-border shelling.

“Several bombs and missiles rained down on our village,” said Tauqeer Ahmed, a Bandli resident. Ahmed added that many residents had stocked up on food and essentials, uncertain of how long the tensions would last.

Sarvan Singh Pandher, a farmer who lives in Punjab, a state in India about 12 miles from the border with Pakistan, expressed worries about the conflict’s escalating and unpredictable nature.

“There is a big fear among the villagers that food and money will be in shortage, so we should keep a ready stock and take out money from banks,” Pandher, 50, said.

There are no signs yet that either country is ready to deescalate.

When India announced Wednesday that it had conducted airstrikes on Pakistan and hit nine sites that it identified as “terrorist infrastructure,” officials called the move “non-escalatory,” leaving many expecting things to calm down – perhaps after some angry rhetoric from both sides.

Indian officials said several times, however, that the response would be “proportionate,” implying that any escalation would be met with escalation.

Some analysts said India was in a bit of a bind. Abhinav Pandya, founder of Usanas Foundation, an India-based foreign policy organization, said he expected the conflict to escalate in its current form, with both sides using drones.

Any escalation beyond that would most likely involve moving ground forces, Pandya said, and that would be “a very risky situation,” introducing the likelihood of many more casualties.

Pakistan’s military officials, in a news conference, projected a defiant stance that suggested the escalations were not ending anytime soon.

“They sent in their drone; they are getting a befitting response,” said Lt. Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Pakistan army’s chief spokesperson. “So at a time, place and method of our choosing, we will do whatever we will do. We are not beholden to anyone else but the people of Pakistan.”

On Friday, the Indian military said it was mobilizing thousands of soldiers with its volunteer reserve force to support military operations.

Both countries have suspended or moved their cash-rich cricket leagues out of safety concerns. The Indian Premier League, one of the world’s richest sports competitions with 10 franchises valued at about $1 billion each, said it had suspended matches for a week. The Pakistan Super League said it was moving the remaining eight games of its season to the United Arab Emirates.

India and Pakistan, which became separate countries in 1947, have fought three wars, with disputes over Kashmir a part of each one. One of those, in December 1971, established the Line of Control that divides Kashmir.

The escalating tensions have had people on edge.

“I have been stocking up on rations like rice and lentils and flour,” said Ajay Sharma, a physiotherapist in Jaipur, Rajasthan state, which shares a border with Pakistan.

Sharma said he had also withdrawn cash from banks. “Although we have full faith in our army, one cannot predict what will happen, given the circumstances,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.