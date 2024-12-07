Oregon State blows by Idaho men in second half for 78-62 win

From staff reports

Oregon State caught fire midway through the second half and ran away with a 78-62 win over Idaho in a nonconference game on Saturday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

Josiah Lake II and Michael Rataj powered a 14-2 run that saw things turn from bad to worse for the Vandals (4-6), who trailed by six points at halftime.

Parsa Fallah led the Beavers (6-2) with 25 points.

Women’s basketball

Idaho 76, St. Thomas 54: The Vandals (6-2) used a dominant second quarter to beat the Tommies (6-4) in the Big Sky/Summit League Challenge at Memorial Gym in Moscow, Idaho.

Idaho outscored St. Thomas 21-4 in the period. Rosie Schweizer led the way with 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field.