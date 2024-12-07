Using shades of brown

Cathy Hobbs

There’s more to brown than meets the eye. Here are some tips for decorating with different shades of brown:

Medium Brown

Medium brown is a middle neutral while still having really deep, rich undertones. Use this color as an additional neutral in nearly any space. It is a perfect color for “layering” in which it can be paired with light and bright colors such as white and cream as well as soft pastels such as power blue, soft pink or mint green.

Deep Brown

Many deep browns are ideal for those looking for neutrality, but desire a brown that is not too dark or too light. This shade of brown has warm undertones and can be paired with fire colors such as orange, yellow and red.

Dark Brown

Dark browns serve as the ideal alternative to black, especially for those looking to incorporate other brown pieces into a space such as wood. Use dark brown as a contrast color. This shade of brown pairs well with white as well as citrus colors such as yellow and green. A designer’s favorite is to pair this deep, smoky color with pale colored woods such as birch, oak, maple or ash.