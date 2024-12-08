Chase Harrington scores twice, Spokane Chiefs win ninth straight 3-1 over Seattle

Chase Harrington scored two goals, including one of two shorthanded markers of the game, and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-1 in a Western Hockey League game on Sunday at the ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash.

The Chiefs (20-9-0-0) have won nine in a row and 10 of their last 11. The team record for consecutive wins is 12.

Despite playing their third game in three nights, the first period belonged to the Chiefs as they outshot their hosts 11-3.

The primary beneficiary was Chase Harrington, who opened the scoring not 2 minutes into the game off a feed from Mathis Preston, then added an unassisted shorthanded goal 5 minutes later. Harrington is up to eight goals for the campaign.

Seattle drew within one on a goal by Arjun Bawa midway through the second period. The Chiefs killed a 5-on-3 penalty then Smyth Rebman’s pass off the boards sprung Preston on a breakaway to score the Chiefs second shorty of the game – and his 11th of the season.

Goalie Carter Esler made 25 saves for the Chiefs.