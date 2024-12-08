Field Reports: Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet this week

From staff reports

The panel that oversees Washington’s fish and wildlife management will meet for the final time in 2024 this week.

The nine-member Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in Cle Elum from Thursday through Saturday.

Commissioners will start with committee meetings on Thursday and hold their regular meeting on Friday and Saturday.

The agenda includes a review of the status of the pygmy rabbit and the consideration of a pair of land transactions – one in Skagit County and another in Okanogan County.

Commissioners will also hear briefings on spotted owl and barred owl management and on updating the state’s black bear and cougar hunting framework.

Public land managers announce free entry days

Washington’s public land agencies have announced the 12 days in 2025 when people won’t need a Discover Pass to visit state parks and other recreation sites.

On most days of the year, visitors need a Discover Pass to park at state parks or on lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources or the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the agencies annually set aside a handful of free days. Washington State Parks announced next year’s days in a news release on Thursday.

They are as follows: