Holiday Bowl: Washington State to take on Syracuse on Dec. 27 in San Diego

PULLMAN — Washington State will be making a second trip to southern California this season.

WSU will play Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl, which is set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, the site of the Cougars win over San Diego State on Oct. 26, the bowl announced Sunday afternoon. For the Cougars, it’s the eighth trip to a bowl game in the last nine full seasons. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

“Washington State is excited to accept an invitation to the 2024 DirecTV Holiday Bowl,” WSU athletic director Anne McCoy said via release. “To participate in one of the premier bowl games, in a region where many of our fans can attend, will provide a memorable experience for our players, coaches and alumni.”

This will mark the second meeting between the Cougars and Orange, who last clashed in 1979, when Syracuse earned a 52-25 win in Buffalo, New York.

WSU (8-4) will be making its fifth appearance in the Holiday Bowl in program history. The Cougars have gone 1-4 in those games, its only win coming in a 2003 victory over Texas. WSU also went in 1981, then in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017.

The Pac-12 may be down to two teams this season, WSU and Oregon State, but the conference maintained its bowl tie-ins even with its former teams in new conferences. That’s why the Cougars remained eligible for a legacy Pac-12 bowl.

“We are honored to have earned the right to play in the 2024 Holiday Bowl against one of the best teams in the country,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said via release. “To have one more opportunity to send our senior class out the right way means a lot to this team. We can’t wait to see Cougar nation in San Diego cheering on the Cougs.”

This will be the second trip to San Diego this season for the Cougars, who rallied for a 29-26 win over San Diego State on Oct. 26. WSU ended the regular season on a three-game slide, dropping games to New Mexico, Oregon State and Wyoming.

The Cougs will be matched up against a 9-3 Syracuse team, which wrapped up the regular season with a 42-38 home win over Miami, which missed the 12-team College Football Playoff field. Orange quarterback Kyle McCord, a transfer from Ohio State, has racked up 4,326 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes this season.

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen has also figured prominently into his team’s offense, totaling 901 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 211 carries, an average rush of 4.3 yards.

WSU will be without the services of its running back, true freshman Wayshawn Parker, who announced on Monday he’s entering the transfer portal. The Cougars have also lost starting cornerback Ethan O’Connor and two reserves, defensive back Warren Smith and wide receiver Brandon Hills, to the portal in recent days.

This story will be updated.