Commentary: Is Seahawks’ revived running game an outlier or proof of progress?

The pause might have said more than Mike Macdonald did.

After polishing a fourth consecutive win in a streak-filled season, the 37-year-old coach was asked how the Seattle Seahawks benefited from a revived running game.

“I thought, one, we had a great plan. Hats off to the offensive line. I thought they blocked their tails off,” Macdonald said minutes after Sunday’s 30-18 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. “But what I think you’re seeing is continual progress on all of our processes and our guys kind of getting on the same page. Hopefully this is something …”

Insert the slightest possible pause.

“Well, this is something we need to build off of moving forward.”

That instant audible underscores a critical conclusion: Without a consistent rushing attack, the Seahawks can still win the NFC West in Macdonald’s debut season. They can lean on their quarterback, wide receivers, an increasingly opportunistic defense and a dependable kicking game to sniff postseason play. They can earn entry to the club … before quickly being booted.

But if Sunday’s rushing eruption is more than a mirage?

Then the Seahawks’ ceiling suddenly stretches into the sky.

Or, as wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said: “We would feel like we would be the best team in the league.”

But how replicable is the Seahawks’ Sunday stampede? Against an Arizona defense that ranks 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (121.8) and 20th in opponent yards per carry (4.5), Seattle stockpiled 176 rushing yards and 5.7 yards per rush. Without seasoned starter Kenneth Walker III, who was unavailable due to a calf injury, second-year backup Zach Charbonnet resembled a boulder rolling down a cliff, crushing Cardinals.

Specifically, the 6-foot-1, 214-pound Charbonnet collected his first 100-yard game – finishing with 134 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per carry and two touchdowns (plus seven catches for 59 more yards). The highlight was a 51-yard second-quarter score – in which the 23-year-old tailback pressed a hole, churned through a tackle attempt and outran Arizona’s entire secondary.

“You get guys who step in and step up, man,” said Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who knows something about stepping in and stepping up. “Zach’s always been a great player. He’s had so many tremendous games for us. We were confident in him the entire time. We know what Zach can do.

“Obviously we love Ken, and we wish him a speedy recovery. But Zach’s one of our guys, man. He’s going to continue to get better. We’re going to lean on him.”

The question is whether Sunday’s outburst is an outlier, or proof of progress. Seattle, after all, still sits tied for 21st in yards per carry (4.1) and 27th in rushing yards per game (95.4). And in the next two weeks, the Seahawks host a pair of NFC contenders in the Green Bay Packers (9-4) and Minnesota Vikings (11-2) – both of whom statistically stonewall inferior running games.

Green Bay: 106.9 rushing yards per game allowed (ninth), 4.1 opponent yards per carry (sixth)

Minnesota: 87.2 rushing yards per game allowed (second), 3.9 opponent yards per carry (fourth)

So, you’d like to know if the Seahawks running game is real?

Two weeks from today, one way or the other, there will be ample evidence.

“I have been saying for weeks, we’re working on this thing. So we’re working through all of the processes,” Macdonald said of Sunday’s offensive improvement. “By no stretch of the imagination have we made it. But it’s great to kind of get a breakthrough on productivity, on how we want to play.

“I thought (offensive coordinator Ryan) Grubb called a great game. And onward we go. So hopefully this generates some more confidence for us with the things we’re doing and the inputs we’re putting in. But I thought we played a complementary game today.”

Granted, there’s no greater cliché than complementary football – that coveted concept all teams and coaches yearn to attain. And yet, while every element matters, it’s easy to see how such balance would elevate the Seahawks from fringe playoff cameo to true contender.

What if this new-look offensive line – featuring center Olu Oluwatimi, right guard Sataoa Laumea and right tackle Abraham Lucas – brings (gasp) long-sought stability? What if Charbonnet and Walker can effectively spell each other down the stretch? What if a reliable running game keeps defenses honest and allows Smith to utilize play-action and pick opponents apart? What if a balanced attack with improved time of possession alleviates pressure from an already improving defense?

What if this really was something to build off, a dropping domino?

That’s enough what-ifs to sink a ship.

Or fuel a playoff run.