Eastern Washington quarterback Kekoa Visperas enters transfer portal

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Eastern Washington starting quarterback Kekoa Visperas is entering the transfer portal.

Visperas, who just completed his redshirt junior season, announced his intentions on Monday when the portal opened.

“I would like to thank God for the blessings he has given me in this life to be able to play a game I love so much,” Visperas said in a social media post. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity I received to play at Eastern Washington University.”

Last season Visperas threw for 2,171 yards and completed 74% of his passes while also rushing 95 times for 375 yards in Eastern’s two-quarterback system. He accounted for 26 touchdowns, 17 passing and nine rushing.

He also threw just three interceptions last season, though he attempted 202 passes, 48 fewer than he did in 2023. That season he threw for 2,754 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

This story will be updated.