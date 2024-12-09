Grocery Outlet give a little boost – and snacks – to the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 27 in order to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 30. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 30.

For adults, bring photo identification and proof of address, such as a bill or a lease agreement. For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 14 and 19. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16-18. Closed Sunday, Dec. 15.

Every little bit helps.

With higher costs for seemingly everything, the $30 grocery voucher available to every household through the Christmas Bureau can help make a holiday meal special.

That’s why each year families line up by the thousands to receive the voucher to participating area stores along with at least a toy and a book for every child.

Adults without children in the home can also receive a voucher. The Christmas Bureau already has mailed out 2,836 vouchers to those households that applied in advance online.

That’s an increase of nearly 800 vouchers over those sent to households without children in 2023.

The vouchers can be redeemed at local Safeway/Albertsons, Rosauers/Super 1, Yoke’s and Fred Meyer stores. In 2020, the Grocery Outlet locations in Spokane County and Coeur d’Alene also joined the Christmas Bureau voucher system.

Sage Dunaway and her husband, Jack, have owned the Grocery Outlet location in downtown Spokane for seven years. Dunaway said her customers would ask if the store accepted the vouchers, so she decided to look into it.

“We approached them,” she said. “It seemed like a really cool organization and program to help those in need.”

The Grocery Outlet stores are all individually owned, and the other local owners have also agreed to participate in the Christmas Bureau voucher system. The stores are somewhat unique in that they sell overstock items or items with outdated packaging, all at a discount, Dunaway said.

“Sometimes they test new products here,” she said. “You’ll find things here you can’t find anywhere else. Our product is always changing. We’re like a treasure hunt. You’ll never know what you’ll find.”

While the food items the store stocks changes frequently, Dunaway said they make an effort to always have staples like meat, milk, eggs and produce, though not necessarily at discounted prices. “We focus on being a one-stop shop,” she said.

Dunaway said her customers were interested in using their Christmas Bureau vouchers at her store because, she said, the money will go further with the discounted items she sells. This year she also plans to distribute coupons for $3 off purchases of $33 or more at the Christmas Bureau. The coupon will allow people to use their $30 voucher and spend an additional $3 still without paying anything out of pocket.

“That’s the first year we’re doing that,” she said. “We just know that times are tough and every little bit helps.”

She’s been so supportive of the mission of the Christmas Bureau that her store also provides a steady supply of snacks and drinks to the bureau’s volunteers.

Dunaway said she’s been pleased at how well her store’s participation in the Christmas Bureau voucher system has been going.

“They serve so many people,” she said of the bureau. “It doesn’t just help the recipients of the vouchers. It really helps us as a small business. It’s a great partnership for everyone.”

Donations

Donations continue to come in slowly, with $16,387 in new contributions bringing the year-to-date total to $139,655.68. Christmas is only a bit over two weeks away, leaving little time to raise the needed $600,000. This year, in particular, no donation is too small. A gift of $30 is enough to pay for a grocery store voucher or a new toy.

Moulton Wealth Management, of Spokane Valley, donated $6,000. “At this special time of year, and especially for our precious little ones, we are so happy to once again help with such a worthy cause,” Rial and Don Moulton wrote. “Out of thanks for our wonderful clients, and in memory of our very special mother, Rial, Don and everyone at Moulton Wealth Management hopes this small token of our gratitude for all God’s gifts helps others better enjoy the holidays.”

The Bergquist Foundation, of Spokane, sent $5,000. “Thank you for all your efforts in serving the needs of our community!” board President Ken Roberts wrote.

Kenneth Roberts and Jean O’Dell, of Spokane, gave $2,000.

Nicholas Abariotes, of Veradale, donated $1,000 “in honor of George and Alice and Gus Abariotes. Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

Robert and Deborah Glaza, of Veradale, donated $500.

Tom, Darlene, McKenzie and Tanner Caldwell, of Spokane Valley, donated $400 “in memory of Craig, Aunt Dolly, Sandy and others who have passed.”

Anita Indelicato, of Newman Lake, sent $300 “in memory of my parents, Bing and Linda Farmin. Thank you for all that you do for the community!”

Scott and Barbara McArthur, of Spokane, gave $250. Leslie and Emil Wunderle, of Spokane, donated $250.

John and Catherine Caskey, of Spokane, donated $200, writing, “Thanks for everything you do each year.”

Barbara and Andrew Clark, of Spokane Valley, gave $100. An anonymous Deer Park donor sent $100. Kathleen and John Olsufka, of Spokane Valley, donated $100. William and Virginia Wallace, of Spokane, contributed $100.

Anne Franke donated $87.