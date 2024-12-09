On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Miami vs. Tennessee ESPN
3:30 p.m.: North Dakota State at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Morgan State at Xavier CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Albany at Syracuse ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Providence at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Michigan vs. Arkansas ESPN
8 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington Big Ten
Basketball, NBA Cup quarterfinals
4 p.m.: Orlando at Milwaukee TNT
6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Oklahoma City TNT
Soccer, Champions League
Noon: Aston Villa at Leipzig CBS Sports
All other games on Paramount+
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: EWU at Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change