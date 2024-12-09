Texas leads nation in riskiest states for porch piracy, report finds

By Maria Salette Ontiveros The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — In a study conducted by the Action Network, Texas has been identified as the state with the highest risk of porch piracy, with 29.8% probability of package theft.

This result comes just after National Package Protection Day on Wednesday, drawing attention to the issue of package theft across the nation.

The findings indicated that 5% of Texans have reported having a package stolen within the last three months.

Mail is the most susceptible to be stolen followed by Amazon packages according to the report.

North Carolina ranks as the second-most affected state, with a 14.4% implied probability of porch piracy. Meanwhile, Florida, coming in third, reported a staggering 3,270 cases of theft from residences in the previous year.

In the Pacific Northwest, Washington is ranked 7th in the country, with a 10.6% chance of theft, Oregon was ranked 14th and Idaho was near the bottom of the list at 46. with a 2.4% chance of porch piracy.

Authorities shared some tips for residents to be aware, remain vigilant and consider implementing protective strategies to mitigate the risks:

Hide your deliveries

Make sure your packages are placed behind bushes or trash carts to keep them out of sight. Lack of visibility is a simple measure but effective to prevent theft.

Require signatures on delivery

Pick for delivery options that require your signature. This would ensure that packages aren’t left outside your door.

Community collaboration

Tell your neighbors to be aware of package delivery and arrange for them to pick up the package for you.

Strengthen home surveillance

Having video doorbell can be a strong option. These devices not only you the arrivals your house but also record any activity that happens near your doorstep

Smart scheduling

Coner schedul your packages to arrive when you or someone else is at home. You can also select to get deliver to your workplace or in-store pickups.

What to do if my package gets stolen?

According to SafeWise, if your package is stolen, contact the retailer — 45% get replacements and 32% refunds.

Alert law enforcement and if available, share any surveillance footage. Ask neighbors if they have surveillance of the incident: 91% captured the thief, and 17% shared the footage.

Some insurance policies cover package theft, and 11% successfully filed claims.