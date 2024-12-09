Ultimate Bagel transitioning to Little Garden Cafe

Spokane’s Ultimate Bagel has gone into overtime.

The owners of the little shop next to Gonzaga University’s campus had planned to shut down the operation, but they have found new partners who have convinced Christi Chapman, and her baker partner, John Manlowe, to keep slinging the bagels as the operation transitions into the third Little Garden Cafe location.

“It’s great because they are taking all my employees,” Christi Chapman said. “We are not going to be closed at all. We will just kind of morph from one to the other. We are trying to make it as seamless as possible.”

Faith Alderete, who with her husband David owns the Little Garden Cafe locations at 2901 W. Northwest Blvd. and 9918 N. Waikiki Road, have begun working with Chapman and Manlowe to combine what both couples do best.

“I think the community is going to be happy,” Faith Alderete said. “They know the food we make. All of our soups and everything is made from scratch. Bagels were always something we didn’t have room to do. We are just going to combine it and see what we come up with.”

Chapman and Manlowe have been operating the Ultimate Bagel since 1992. Manlowe has been getting up about 2 a.m. and making bagels in a bakery in the back of 12424 N. Division St. for six days a week for that entire time.

After starting with three, the couple downsized to their single location, at 1217 N. Hamilton St., No. B, where they have operated for more than 30 years.

Chapman continues to rehabilitate from a vehicle collision that has made the daily routine very difficult to maintain, she said.

She said the couple first starting having conversations with the Alderetes late this summer and talks recently progressed.

The Alderetes will take over the baking location, at 12424 N. Division St., where Manlowe makes the bagels, and will assume the lease on North Hamilton beginning on Jan. 1.

“There was just something about (Chapman) and we just hit it off immediately,” Faith Alderete said. “We kind of have the same concept, of wanting to serve our community. We both love Spokane.”

The Alderetes have been able to make similar connections to Whitworth University students as Chapman and Manlowe have with those from Gonzaga, she said.

“Sometimes students need a place off campus to study,” Alderete said. “Hopefully we can do that for them here, as well.”

In the meantime, their longtime employee and eventual partner, Camryn Barker, has been working to learn the bagel -making process from Manlowe.

They previously planned to close the Ultimate Bagel before Thanksgiving.

“We asked them, ‘Would you be willing to stay open throughout the month?’ ” Alderete said.

They then began adding some Little Garden Cafe menu items, including an espresso machine, and eventually will add their full list.

“It is a weird transition, but our main concern was keeping people employed,” Alderete said. “Everything just fell into place.”

Chapman agreed.

“I think it’s going to be a nice addition to what we were already doing,” she said. “The community is used to us being there.

“We already have a big customer base,” Chapman continued. “They will have our bagels and the products we carried and they are brining in scones and muffins and quiche.”

The Hamilton shop will continue at the same hours, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will eventually transition to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

Starting Monday, Dec. 16, the menu will change at the Ultimate Bagel to reflect the newer items, Alderete said. The name will likely change after the first of the year.

“It’s a good fit. It feels right,” Alderete said. “It feels good when you walk in.”