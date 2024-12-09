Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: What went wrong against Kentucky, crunch-time issues and a look ahead to UConn

Staff reports

Crunch time has been tough on the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Zags were outscored by 17 points in the second half and overtime in Saturday’s 90-89 loss to Kentucky in Seattle – similar to their Nov. 20 loss to West Virginia in The Bahamas.

Fixing late-game issues in a hurry won’t come easy for GU: Next up is defending champion UConn on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

It’s all part of the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, where longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox break down the Wildcats’ loss, how GU can close out close games and what the Bulldogs will need to do to beat the Huskies.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.