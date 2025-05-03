Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

Gonzaga record-setting point guard Ryan Nembhard has received an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp next weekend in Chicago.

Nembhard is among 44 draft-eligible players on the list, according to NBA insider Michael Scotto. A select number of camp players will receive invites to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago that begins shortly after the G League Elite Camp concludes.

Nembhard’s 344 assists as a senior last season shattered the Gonzaga single-season record of 243 he set as a junior and ranks fifth in NCAA Division I history. He had 19 games with at least 10 assists this season.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Nembhard is fifth in program history with 587 career assists in just two seasons as a Zag. Nembhard, who played two years at Creighton before transferring to GU, finished with 882 career assists, No. 22 on the all-time D-I list.

Anton Watson attended the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp before returning to Gonzaga for his fifth season. The former Zag wasn’t drafted and spent most of his rookie season in the G League before playing in five games with the New York Knicks late in the regular season.

The G League Elite Camp, similar to the draft combine, gives players an opportunity to showcase their ability in front of NBA executives, go through strength and agility drills and participate in five-on-five games.

The invite list includes Will Richard and Rueben Chinyelu, a transfer from Washington State, from national champion Florida, Arizona’s Caleb Love, and four players – UCLA’s Kobe Johnson, Kentucky’s Amari Williams, Arizona State’s Joson Sanon and Indiana’s Mackenzie Mgbako – Gonzaga faced this season.

Nembhard’s older brother, Andrew, also was a two-year standout for the Zags. Andrew is in his third NBA season with Indiana, which will face Cleveland on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.