How can WSU cushion the blow of WR Kris Hutson hitting the transfer portal?

PULLMAN – Washington State will have to move on without a key member of its offense.

Senior wide receiver Kris Hutson is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Wednesday, moving on from WSU after one season. A former Oregon transfer, Hutson totaled 683 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 54 catches this season, starting all 12 games .

Hutson’s departure makes 17 Cougars in the portal since the end of the regular season, including starting running back Wayshawn Parker, starting defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh, starting cornerback Ethan O’Connor, punter Nick Haberer and six-game starting safety Jackson Lataimua.

The news was something of a surprise, considering that earlier this week, WSU’s NIL team, the Cougar Collective, seemingly indicated on social media that Hutson had signed a new deal with the collective, posting a highlight catch of Hutson’s from this season with a cryptic caption. The collective has been doing so for many Cougars, but Hutson’s post has since been deleted.

Hutson had two 100-yard games at WSU, including 101 yards in a win over FCS Portland State and 126 in a loss to Boise State. He used his speed to unlock the Cougars’ offense. With his average of 6.2 yards after the catch, he showed he could make defenders miss and simplify WSU’s offense when it was struggling.

Hutson, a native of Compton, California, spent the first four years of his career at Oregon, where his best season was in 2022 with 44 catches for 472 yards.

He took a redshirt season in 2023, giving him another year of eligibility, which he will spend with another program.

Hutson transferred to WSU in January, allowing him to take part in spring practices, which is when he began to stand out.

Heading into fall camp, it was clear he had locked down some role in the Cougars’ offense. He capped his WSU career with back-to-back 60-yard receiving outings in losses to Oregon State and Wyoming.

It may not be easy for the Cougars to manage the loss.

WSU will be bidding farewell to its top two wideouts from this season, graduated senior Kyle Williams and Hutson. Those two combined for 1,709 yards and 15 touchdowns on 114 catches. Their speed and reliable hands led the Cougars’ passing attack, whether quarterback John Mateer was finding them down the field or on short screen passes.

If they don’t enter the portal, the Cougars can count on the return of wideouts Carlos Hernandez and Josh Meredith, who combined for 759 yards and six touchdowns on 57 catches. From the middle of the season on, which is when Hernandez made his season debut from an injury, he started five of seven games, catching four touchdowns. Meredith’s best game was the Apple Cup, when he hauled in seven catches for 111 yards and a key score.

Also still on WSU’s roster is redshirt junior Tre Shackelford, who transferred in from FCS Austin Peay ahead of this season. Injuries nagged him toward the end of the season, but he started two of eight games, totaling 10 receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown, against Portland State. He might have a bigger role next season, now that Williams and Hutson are on their way out.

The Cougars might also have something in true freshman Chris Barnes, who redshirted this season, but not before showcasing his athleticism and consistent hands in fall camp. Barnes played a minimal role in two games to maintain his redshirt.

WSU may also bank on redshirt freshman Branden Ganashamoorthy, a backup who played in six games, making four catches for 36 yards.

It’s also possible the Cougars could find a portal receiver to plug the holes .

In recent days, WSU extended offers to Mississippi State receiver Trent Hudson (551 catches and 10 TDs in 2023 at New Mexico State), Lindenwood wideout Jeff Caldwell (52 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 TDs this season) and Charleston Southern receiver Noah Jennings (46 catches, 475 yards and three TDs).