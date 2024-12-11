Locally: Gonzaga pitcher Payton Graham named one of top MLB prospects

From staff reports

From staff reports

Gonzaga right-handed pitcher Payton Graham was named among the top 100 prospects for the 2025 Major League Baseball draft, the MLB Pipeline announced on Dec. 5.

Graham enters his junior season for the Bulldogs in 2025, posting 67 strikeouts in just 60⅓ career innings pitched.

The Kennewick native has appeared in 29 games during his first two seasons, with three starts. He will enter 2025 as a key piece of Gonzaga’s pitching staff, from the bullpen and as a potential spot-starter.

In 2024, Graham was often the first out of the bullpen. In a crucial West Coast Conference series against Portland, Graham entered the opening game with the Zags and Pilots tied at 1, pitching 3⅓ innings while striking out three on just 36 pitches to close the door on an eventual 2-1 win.

Graham and the Bulldogs return to the diamond Feb. 14 as Gonzaga opens its season at UC Davis.

College football

After leading Eastern Washington in tackles this season from the safety spot, Derek Ganter Jr. was named to the FCS Football Central 2024 Freshman All-American Team. The award is Ganter ’s second this offseason, following a All-Big Sky Conference second-team selection last month.

In the 2024 season, Ganter was the Eagles’ top tackler with 95 total and 55 solo. The redshirt freshman’s total tackles ranked fifth in the conference and solo tackles third. With 7.9 tackles per game, Ganter ranked 52nd in the FCS.

Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper and linebacker Zach Johnson were also named to the team.

• Five Washington State football players were named 2024 Pac-12 Conference top performers, the conference office announced Tuesday.

John Mateer was recognized as the top offensive player and running back Wayshawn Parker was the top freshman. Taariq (Buddah) Al-Uqdah earned the top defensive nod and Ansel Din-Mbuh was recognized at defensive lineman. The top special teams player was kicker Dean Janikowski.

College basketball

North Idaho College women’s basketball player Kylani Rookstool was selected the Scenic West Conference Player of the Week. Last week against South Puget Sound Community College, Rookstool totaled 28 points, five rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists.

The Cardinals play against Columbia Basin College at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Christianson Gymnasium.

College volleyball

Washington State and Gonzaga both had student-athletes earn all-academic honors from the West Coast Conference, the conference announced Friday.

Emma Barbero was named to the WCC All-Academic Team and Katy Ryan earned WCC All-Academic honorable mention for WSU. Brianna Martin earned all-academic honors for the Bulldogs.

Ryan was also named to the AVCA Northwest All-Region first team on Tuesday, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association.

College cross country

Gonzaga men’s cross country’s Cooper Laird was named to the West Coast Conference All-Academic Team, the conference announced Friday.

Nick Braz, Bryce Cerkowniak, Mason Kissell, Wil Smith and Paul Talens were all tabbed WCC All-Academic honorable mention

Willow Collins, Alexi Fogo and Jade Rypkema were all named to the West Coast Conference All-Academic Team.

Shooting

Shadle Park’s Tanner Krebs and Mt. Spokane’s Ensley Breeden took second and fourth, respectively, in the Washington State CMP Cup Match on Nov. 9-10 at the Spokane Rifle Club.

Krebs scored 587 points out of a possible 600, two points away from the first-place score. Breeden scored 579 points and Deer Park’s Kaylee Geller was ninth with 571 points.

This was a CMP (Civilian Marksmanship Program) sanctioned air rifle match consisting of three positions (prone, kneeling and standing). Two targets were shot in each position at a distance of 33 feet.

Hall of fame

Alan Hirayama, a 33-year veteran volleyball referee, became the 11th inductee into the Spokane Area Volleyball Referees Association Hall of Fame at the association’s annual awards banquet last month. Hirayama has served as president, trainer, assistant assigner and assigner during his ongoing career, working high school and Division I college matches for the Pac-12, West Coast and Big Sky conferences.

Heather Darrough was honored as official of the year, working the championship match in the State 4A tournament. Dale Goodwin was honored as partner of the year, working the first round of the NAIA National Championship Tournament. Other award winners were: Hirayama, contributor of the year; Brad Veile, most improved; Will Hyatt, line judge of the year; Christina Craft, best third-year official; Amy Higgins, best second-year pfficial; and Kaman Curtis, best first-year pfficial.

Working Washington high school state tournaments this postseason were Heather Darrough and Alex Sandoval (4A/3A); CherryAnn Coballes (2A/1A); and Keith Ward and Devin Darrough (2B/1B).

Officers, board members and advisers for 2025 are Devin Darrough, president; Veronica Douglas, vice president; Alex Sandoval, secretary; Brent Radford, past president, who also worked the first round of the NAIA National Championships; members at large Coballes, Ward, Jon Kolp and Mark Cullen; Phil Robinson, treasurer; Hirayama, assigner; Heather Darrough, assistant assigner; and Barb Twohig, training coordinator.

Other Spokane-area officials who worked the first round of the NAIA National Tournament were referees Shawn Ottosen and Jamie Gleason and line judges Will Hyatt and Kyle Gleason. Line judge Devin Darrough worked the first weekend of the NCAA Division 1 Tournament in Eugene.