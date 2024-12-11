St. Louis Boeing unit gets new defense contract for F-15s

By Hannah Wyman St. Louis Post-Dispatch St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Boeing Co. has been contracted to construct F-15 fighter aircraft to be sold to Japan, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

The contract awards the aviation giant $450.5 million and comes from the Air Force. It covers the acquisition of radars, self-protection systems and mission computer units.

The work will be done in the St. Louis area and is expected to wrap up in 2030. The contract is part of the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor Program.

Boeing operates its defense business, which is in a separate unit from the company’s commercial plane segment, in the St. Louis area and claims to employ about 16,700 people.

Locally, the company is in the midst of layoffs that will ultimately effect about 600 worker by mid-January. This includes 111 mechanics who were cut in November.

Boeing did not immediately comment on the new contract.